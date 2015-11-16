usdcad extends gains on weak canadian manufacturing sales pressured crude oil 1766252015

USD/CAD extended its gains on Monday to hit a new one-and-a-half month high approaching the key 1.3400 resistance level after the Canadian dollar fell further […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 16, 2015 7:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD extended its gains on Monday to hit a new one-and-a-half month high approaching the key 1.3400 resistance level after the Canadian dollar fell further on worse-than-expected manufacturing sales data from Canada.

Manufacturing sales in Canada declined by 1.5% in September following August’s data that was revised lower from a 0.2% decline down to a 0.6% decline. September’s 1.5% drop stood in stark contrast to the previous consensus forecast for a 0.3% increase.

This rather dismal economic data was exacerbated on Monday by crude oil prices that continued to be pressured after plunging for the past week and a half, weighing down the energy-correlated Canadian dollar.

Also contributing to USD/CAD’s bullish extension was a relatively strong US dollar that continues to be supported by market expectations of a December interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Upcoming events that could help (or hinder) the current bullish outlook for USD/CAD include Tuesday’s CPI inflation readings out of the US, Wednesday’s minutes from the Fed’s October meeting as well as US crude oil inventories, and Friday’s CPI and retail sales data from Canada.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

From a price perspective, USD/CAD continues to inch up towards its next major target at the noted 1.3400 resistance level, followed by September’s 11-year high of 1.3456. Any further push above that high could then target the 1.3600 resistance level, which would confirm a continuation of the longstanding bullish trend. Tentative downside support on any pullback now resides around the 1.3200 support/resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.