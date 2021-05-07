USDCAD Dueling jobs report disappointments bears may target 121 next

Traders are still weighing which of the two abysmal jobs reports was worse, but the technical picture is far clearer...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 7, 2021 2:15 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/CAD: Dueling jobs report disappointments, bears may target 1.21 next

Two jobs report duds

It was a proverbial “shootout at the 49th parallel” with both the US and Canada releasing their highly-anticipated monthly jobs reports this morning, but this time, both countries’ labor markets misfired.

As my colleague Joe Perry noted earlier today, the US Non-Farm Payrolls report showed disappointing jobs growth of only 266k jobs (vs. effectively 1M expected), and that was even before the -78k net revisions to past two months’ jobs reports. Nonetheless, the Canadian labor market also saw a setback, with Canada reporting a -207k decline in employment, taking the unemployment rate up to 8.1% in the Great White North.

Based on recent business surveys, the issue is more about labor market supply than demand; in other words, companies want to hire qualified employees, but many of those employees don’t yet feel comfortable (re-)entering the workforce due to a combination of safety concerns, childcare headaches, and generous government benefits. For a North American economy that was showing signs of turning the corner and reopening amidst widespread vaccine availability, it looks like we may have longer to wait before the labor market starts firing on all cylinders again.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

Looking at the USD/CAD, traders are still weighing which of the two abysmal jobs reports was worse. While today’s fundamental reports out of the US and Canada have largely offset one another, the technical picture is far clearer. USD/CAD broke down to a 3+ year low below 1.2250 yesterday, extending a downtrend that’s been in place for more than a year:

Source: TradingView, StoneX

While we could see an oversold bounce early next week given the oversold RSI indicator, the technical bias remains to the downside as long as USD/CAD holds below previous-support-turned-resistance at 1.2250. To the downside, the next support level to watch will be the 6-year low around 1.2100.

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: CAD Forex USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
By:
James Stanley
Today 01:00 AM
    USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 19, 2025 04:45 PM
      Market chart
      USD/CAD Forecast: The Canadian Dollar Points to a New Bullish Bias
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 5, 2025 04:07 PM
        Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 23, 2024 02:57 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.