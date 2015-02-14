usdcad bulls beware as oil takes over 195952015

Be careful when shorting the Canadian dollar. The Bank of Canada may have shocked the world with its first rate cut in six years due […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 14, 2015 12:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Be careful when shorting the Canadian dollar. The Bank of Canada may have shocked the world with its first rate cut in six years due to the damage on the economy tumbling oil prices, but the loonie has shown its share of sharp rebounds ever since. USDCAD has lost more than half of the 6% advance accumulated since January 21st rate cut. Oil’s rebound played a major role. But USD optimism is also running too far.

Among the fundamental dynamics noted in favour of temporary CAD gains are expectations that any perceived gains from the US economy will favour the CAD in the medium term. Since the bulk of the loonie’s depreciation vs. the USD began back in November weakening in November, the BoC will inevitably start taking this variable into consideration before assessing the need for additional easing.

Oil spike

Yet, the more considerable catalyst to stabilizing CAD will likely emerge from oil prices as it has proven to be the case over the last 2 weeks. The latest data on oil rig count from Baker Hughes showed a fresh three-year low of 1,140– a 30% decline from the October peak. The 3-week rally in US crude oil prices proved to be tremendous help for the loonie as WTI nears its 55-DMA of $54.37, while brent crude has already broken its 55-DMA, hitting a new six-week high at $61.30. Assuming a continuation of the present momentum, Brent could reach $62.90 by next week and WTI may surpass $55.00.

Fed considerations

USD bulls may continue to retreat ahead of next week’s release of the FOMC minutes from the January meeting and and Yellen’s Congressional testimony due later this month, both expected to pare down expectations of a June rate hike-despite the release of last week’s Friday’s stellar US jobs report. We cannot emphasize enough the importance of the Fed’s willingness to pause on rates before inflation begins to normalize.

Overlaying past with present

Chartists ought to view the overlay between daily USDCAD chart Sep 2013-March 2014 and the daily USDCAD from today. The rally from September 2013 peaked out in Jan 30th 2014 before losing about 3 cents in over 2 weeks. The decline was a surprise to many who expected the USDCAD advance of January 2014 would be “the one”. The formation is similar to the USDCAD’s rally from September 2014 into the peak of January 30th of this year.

The BoC may continue to talk down the loonie as Deputy governor Wilkins has done earlier this week. But a historic overlay of the chart provided a reminder of the excessive CAD bearishness prevailing this time last year, which turned out to be excessively early. A retest of 1.2350 isn’t ruled out.

USDCAD overlay DAILY Feb 13

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.