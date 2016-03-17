usdcad breaks down to 1 3000 on dovish fed crude oil surge 1802402016

Wednesday’s FOMC statement and press conference have come and gone, and financial markets have continued to react strongly to a very clear verdict. The Fed […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 17, 2016 5:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Wednesday’s FOMC statement and press conference have come and gone, and financial markets have continued to react strongly to a very clear verdict. The Fed has become substantially more dovish than in December when it raised interest rates for the first time in over nine years, and also even more dovish than its most recent meeting in late January. Wednesday’s statement and press conference have led market participants to expect that this year’s pace of monetary tightening could essentially be halved from forecasts made in December.

As may have been expected, the market consequences of this statement could most readily be discerned on the US dollar, which plunged against other major currencies on Wednesday shortly after the Fed’s announcement, and continued to fall as of Thursday morning. This has helped prompt USD/CAD to drop down to a major psychological level at 1.3000.

At the same time, crude oil prices have benefited from the weaker US dollar in the past two days and have also been further boosted by tentative confirmation of a meeting set for mid-April among major OPEC and non-OPEC nations to discuss an oil production cap. This surge in the price of crude has reversed losses suffered earlier in the week, and has further boosted the oil-correlated Canadian dollar.

Together, the significantly dovish Fed statement combined with stronger crude oil prices have led to a major breakdown for USD/CAD below both the key 1.3200 support level as well as a major uptrend support line extending all the way back to the mid-2014 lows. As of Thursday morning, the currency pair has settled around the key 1.3000 psychological support level, which is also at an important 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent bullish trend from the May 2015 lows up to January’s 1.4600-area multi-year high.

As such, USD/CAD has reached down to yet another critical support juncture. With any continued downside momentum and sustained trading below this 1.3000 level due to a continued recovery for crude oil and weakness in the US dollar, the next major downside target is at the key 1.2800 support level. Any further drop below 1.2800 could open the way for USD/CAD to target further weakness towards 1.2500.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.