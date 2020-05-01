USDCAD and WTI Correlation Unreliable Macklem in as new BOC Governor

Many times, USD/CAD has been discussed in the context of its relationship with Crude Oil.

May 1, 2020 11:56 AM

USD/CAD and WTI Correlation Unreliable; Macklem in as new BOC Governor

Many times, USD/CAD has been discussed in the context of its relationship with Crude Oil.  We are no exception;  as many times we write how a move in USD/CAD can be attributed to a move in WTI Crude Oil.  The Canadian Dollar is often positively correlated with WTI; therefore the 2 assets move together (USD/CAD and WTI move opposite each other). However, with the latest bout of volatility in oil, USD/CAD managed to maintain its composure, despite decoupling from its connection with WTI.

Notice the green correlation coefficient indicator on the bottom of the chart below.  Since April 1st, USD/CAD had been slowly moving from a strong negative correlation with WTI (near -.80) to a positive neutral/position correlation by mid-month as crude continued its unprecedented decline.  Towards late April, the correlation turned negative, however it remains close to neutral.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Now look at the blue correlation coefficient indicator also on the bottom of the chart above.  This is the correlation between USD/CAD and the S&P 500.  Since April 1st, USD/CAD also had a strong negative correlation to the S&P 500 (near -0.90).  However, with Crude selling off and the S&P 500 moving higher, the correlation coefficient between USD/CAD and the S&P 500 has remained negative (although less negative than on April 1st).

What does this mean?  This means that  until USD/CAD and WTI can recouple,  moves in crude oil should not be relied on as heavily as one may have done in the past.  If one is looking for direction in the USD/CAD, it may be better to look at the S&P 500 as the negative correlation is stronger than that of crude oil.

*As a I began writing, Tiff Macklem has just been named new Bank of Canada Governor.  He was a previous Deputy Governor from 2010-2014 under Mark Carney.  He said, “negative rates are an option” and that “the situation calls for unprecedented response. “  USD/CAD is moving aggressively higher. Price moved from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the April 21st highs to yesterday ‘s lows near 1.3850 up to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.4105.  The pair also has touched the 1.3850 level twice since April 13th, and if the pair breaks above recent highs at 1.4262, it will have formed a double bottom.  The target for a double bottom is the distance from the top of the channel to the bottom of the channel added to the breakout level.  Therefore, the target would be 1.4670, which is also a few pips shy of the March 19th highs.

Source: Tradingview, City Index


Related tags: Indices USD BOC Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/AUD winning streak faces upside test ahead of RBA decision
Today 02:03 AM
USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
Today 01:34 AM
Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months
Yesterday 10:58 PM
USD/JPY bulls eye 152, AUD/USD bears eye 64c: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:33 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
February 3, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 1, 2024 04:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 31, 2024 11:30 AM
      stocks_06
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 30, 2024 06:29 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.