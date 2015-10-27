usdcad advances on strong dollar weak crude 1676732015

USD/CAD surged above key 1.3200 resistance on Tuesday as the US dollar maintained its rebound of the past week and crude oil plunged once again, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 27, 2015 7:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD surged above key 1.3200 resistance on Tuesday as the US dollar maintained its rebound of the past week and crude oil plunged once again, pressuring the oil-linked Canadian dollar.

Since mid-October, USD/CAD has climbed on a sharp incline from key 1.2800-area support as the US dollar has strengthened and crude oil has nosedived.

Up until Tuesday, the noted 1.3200 resistance level posed a significant barrier to further short-term gains. On Tuesday, however, the currency pair’s bullish momentum broke cleanly above resistance, also rising above its key 50-day moving average in the process.

Crucial events this week will help determine if this rally for USD/CAD should continue as expected. Most importantly, Wednesday’s FOMC statement should prompt some more wild swings for the US dollar as traders decipher clues from the Fed as to when a rate hike may occur. Although there is little chance of the Fed actually raising rates on Wednesday, the wording of the FOMC statement will be analyzed and dissected for hints, and then traded on based upon any potential implications for a future rate hike.

Also on Wednesday, data will be released indicating crude oil inventories in the U.S. for last week. Analysts are expecting an inventory build of 3.3 million barrels, which would be the fifth consecutive week of substantial increases in US crude oil supply. If the actual number comes out even greater than forecasted, we can expect the Canadian dollar to fall further, pushing up the USD/CAD currency pair.

Finally, monthly Canadian GDP data for August is coming out on Friday. The consensus expectation for this key data point is an increase of 0.1%, after the previous two months of positive surprises.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Overall, the outlook for USD/CAD continues to be bullish in line with the long-term, medium-term, and short-term trends. With persistently weak crude oil prices pressuring the Canadian dollar and ongoing speculation over a future Fed rate hike supporting the US dollar, the directional bias for USD/CAD continues to be to the upside.

With any continued upside momentum, the next major target remains at the 1.3400 resistance level, just under September’s 11-year high of 1.3456. Any further push above that high could then target the 1.3600 resistance level. On any pullback for the currency pair, key downside support currently resides at the 1.3000 psychological level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.