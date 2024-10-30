USD, yields wobble near month end, CNY to lead AUD/USD higher?

Soft data and month-end flows jolted the USD at its cycle highs. If the USD pulls back even slightly, it could help lift AUD/USD from its lows and track the yuan higher.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 29, 2024 9:50 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US yields were lower, the US dollar handed back gains and gold reached a record high as soft US economic data removed a pilar of support for hawkish bets.

 

JOLTS job openings fell to a 3-year low of 7.4 million, down -418k on the month which is nearly three times its -155k 12-month average. The absolute rate also shows the trend is very much lower and has been consistently beneath its own 12-month average since July 2022. GDP now also fell short of expectations at 2.8%, compared with 3.3% prior and forecast.

 

20241030jolts

 

None of these figures are immediately alarming in isolation but, given we have already seen a surge higher on the USD and yields, it makes sense that we could have a bump in the road along the way. Especially since we have month-end flows and in incoming presidential election to contend with.

 

 

USD index wobbles around cycle highs

The USD rally has been nothing short of impressive, but may it is time for at least a miniscule pullback. The USD index seems to be struggling around the July high, with three higher wicks failing to prompt a daily close above 104.20 this past week and a bearish pinbar forming yesterday. A bearish divergence is also forming on the daily chart, while the US 2-year yield formed a bearish engulfing day and closed beneath its August high.

 

Perhaps a cheeky pullback to the 10-day EMA, near the 103.80 swing low could be on the cards. If so, that could weigh further on USD/CNH, which in turn could lift AUD/USD from its lows given the strong correlation between AUD/USD and the yuan of late.

20241030usd

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

In Monday’s AUD/USD outlook report I suggested bears might be seeking to fade into the 200-day MA, or the higher 200-day EMA if given the chance. They didn’t wait for the higher resistance level and instead reloaded their shorts following a minor bounce higher Monday morning.

 

AUD/USD has fallen -5.7% over the past four weeks since its September high, and I cannot say there are immediate signs of a bottom on price action alone. However, I suspect the bleeding could at least slow given clues elsewhere.

 

The USD index is showing signs of fatigue around its cycle highs, having stalled around its July high and closed back beneath it with a bearish pinbar. This doesn’t necessarily imply an imminent pullback, but it does show a hesitancy to continue surging higher.

 

This has allowed the yuan to strengthen slightly against the USD. And as AUD/USD has been tracking the yuan quite closely of late, perhaps it can close the gap with the yuan – especially if Australia’s CPI fails to soften as much as expected.

20241030audusd

 

Take note that AUD/USD has found support around a weekly VPOC (volume point of control) and the daily RSI (2) is currently oversold for the third day. Note the 1-hour chart where CNH/USD has bounced ahead of AUD/USD, and a bullish divergence is forming on the RSI (14).

 

Given AUD./USD is holding around support I am now looking for a cheeky bounce towards 66c, or the September low at a stretch. But with election jitters and month-end-flows also in the mix, not outstaying ones welcome to any direction may be prudent.

 

And if we are treated to a bounce, I suspect bears will continue to lurk and seek to fade into resistance levels with 0.6500 in focus.

 

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

The economic calendar really heats up from today. Australia’s CPI is expected to soften to 2.3% y/y (3.8% prior) or 0.3% q/q (1% prior). This is quite a jump which already has me on guard for an upside surprise. Besides, trimmed mean is the one that counts and that is expected to dip to 3.5% y/y, down from 3.9% and slip to 0.7% q/q from 0.8% prior. Even if these figures are achieved, I do not think it will immediately move the dial for the RBA, but it could excite AUD bulls briefly on hopes that it will. My base case is for numbers to fall slightly short of expectations and help lift AUD/USD and track the yuan slightly higher.

20241028auCPI

Germany’s state CPIs can provide a decent lead for EU inflation figures, which makes it one for EUR/USD traders to watch.

 

Also note that advanced Q3 GDP is released for the US, which while is backwards looking, still provides trend for the US economy which is generally outperforming at present. And another strong set of figures will of course become a political tool for Harris, and another reason for doves to lose faith and bid the USD and yields.

 

  • 11:30 – AU quarterly, monthly CPI report
  • 16:00 – JP household confidence
  • 19:55 – DE unemployment
  • 20:00 – DE state CPI
  • 21:00 – EU economic sentiment index, GDP
  • 23:15 – US ADP nonfarm payrolls
  • 23:30 – US Q3 advanced GDP

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session Forex Friday AUD/USD CNY yuan

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

aus_04
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
By:
David Scutt
February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.