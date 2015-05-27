usd soars on quadruple data surprise 663812015

If Friday’s release of US April CPI showing core inflation at an unexpected two-year high was an aberration, then today’s quadruple upside surprise in US […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 27, 2015 1:29 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

If Friday’s release of US April CPI showing core inflation at an unexpected two-year high was an aberration, then today’s quadruple upside surprise in US data was no exception. Durable goods orders, new home sales, S&P/Schiller house prices and consumer confidence all surprised to the upside today, further pushing USDJPY to fresh seven-year highs, while knocking down all currencies against greenback.

The 1.0% jump in durable goods –excluding defence orders—contributes towards a vital advance in April equipment spending and the calculation of Q2 GDP, especially as Thursday’s final release of Q1 GDP is seen revised to -1.0%.

The holiday shortened week will not be short of reasons to re-enter USD longs, especially as rising bond yields make the case for prioritising the greenback in the list of yen crosses.

By next week, markets will ask the question that was asked in mid- March: Why are yields low despite brighter growth outlook?

By next week, markets will ask the question that was asked in mid- March: Why are yields low despite brighter growth outlook?

Why USD/JPY has soared

Aside from the better than expected US figures, the main reason to the latest rally in USD/JPY is the latest report from the IMF on Japan calling for for further easing. The IMF said:

“The BoJ needs to stand ready for further easing, provide stronger guidance to markets through enhanced communication, and put greater emphasis on achieving the 2 percent inflation target in a stable manner: Additional easing: Reflecting the weak and delayed transmission, further easing should take the form of increased asset purchases and lengthening their duration”.

Unlike other central banks, which have been pressured for pursuing a quasi beggar-thy-neigbour currency policy, the Bank of Japan continues to get special treatment due to its exceptionally deflation-prone demographic conditions. 125 in USD/JPY is increasingly becoming reality.

Tsipras leans to Government reshuffle

The extended divergence between improvement in Eurozone macro dynamics and conflicting signals from Greece public officials has kept the euro relatively supported until a new batch of US inflation data began to drag on the single currency.

As Greece faces its next four payments to the IMF, totalling €1.6 bn by end of June, it is increasingly finding itself in the position of having to choose between declaring an outright default on its bailout program and making U-turns on its election promises, which implies a breakdown of the current government.

A government reshuffle in Athens is seen as the most likely oucome, in which case would unleash the departure of several radical members and force lead Tsipras to change Syriza’s coalition party. A government reshuffle would help avoid the uncertainty associated with a referendum (on Greece Eurozone exit) or snap elections and pave the way for the “new” government to pass resolution on pension reforms, thereby allowing Greece to return to final agreement before payments are due by end of June.

Euro bears may find fertile ground in the event of a referendum as the environment will be exacerbated by capital controls on bank withdrawals and transfers. Such a situation would combine the euro gloom of the May 2012 elections with that of Cypriot depositors’ exodus in July 2013.

The impact of any positives from stabilisation in Greece risks on the euro will likely be absorbed by a gradual improvement in US data, further building the case for an autumn rate hike. But once markets absorb the notion that any Fed hike this year would be all but a tightening of conditions, the case for buying the euro dips is more alluring than chasing the lows.

USDJPY Monthly May 26 2015

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.