USD remains under pressure after key Eco data

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 4, 2020 5:11 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was under pressure against all of its major pairs on Tuesday.

On the economic data front, it was a beat across the board with U.S. Manufacturing Orders gaining 6.2% on month in June beating the 5% estimate compared to a revised gain of 7.7% in May. Durable goods orders gained 7.6% in June, above the 7.3% estimate and the prior reading of 7.3% in May. 

On Wednesday, The U.S. will report the Mortgage Bankers Association's mortgage applications for the week ending July 31st. The ADP research institute's July jobs report will likely show a modest job gain of 1200K. The trade deficit is likely to narrow to -50.2 Billion in June, based on preliminary figures. The July ISM Services Index will likely decline to 55 following a bounce in June

The Euro was mixed against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the Eurozone's June Producer Price Index was reported at +0.7% (vs +0.6% on month expected).

The Australian dollar was higher against all of its major pairs.

The USD/CAD continues to remain in a downtrend after Key economic data released on Tuesday. On the Canadian front, Markit Canadian Manufacturing PMI increased to 52.9 in July from 47.8 in June and beat the 48.6 estimate. The pair is on key support at 1.3315 which used to be key resistance back in November of 2019 and February of this year. Overhead resistance remains at 1.3505. A break below 1.3315 could accelerate the decline towards the next level of support at 1.3205, A strong bounce could cause a test of 1.3505 resistance. For now, the trend remains bearish until proven otherwise



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: CAD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Spread in forex: what is it and how do you calculate it?
Today 09:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Watch Walmart, Target and Home Depot earnings
Today 08:53 AM
Hedging in trading: meaning, strategies and examples
Today 07:30 AM
EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
Today 04:29 AM
USD/JPY: 145 breached yet BOJ intervention seems unlikely
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD vulnerable to downside risks with cooling China credit
Today 01:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Research
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
    Research
    US CPI preview: Fed rate expectations dive, USD/CAD tests 1.37
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 13, 2023 02:54 PM
      Research
      Will USD/CAD break key resistance at 1.35 after soft Canadian CPI?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 21, 2023 02:21 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.