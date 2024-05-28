USD on track to snap 4-month winning streak, EUR/USD bulls eye 1.09

Barring a miraculous rebound before the end of month, the USD index is on track to snap its first 4-month winning streak since the December 2022 high.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:01 AM
Forex trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US dollar index is currently down -1.7% in May, which has effectively seen it wipe off April’s gains and snap a 4-month rally. The last time the dollar rose for four months was just ahead of the 2022 high, and if history were to repeat it points to another couple of months of the dollar’s decline and for bearish momentum to accelerate.

As things stand, the USD index is close to confirming a dark-cloud cover on the monthly chart, which itself is a higher low relative to the 2023 high. And should the Fed throw in the towel and begin signalling a rate cut, we could be looking at a quick break below 104. I’m just not convinced we’re there yet.

20240528dxy

Besides, the daily chart shows the USD index is close to retest the December trendline and Q3 open price. And traders clearly want to test it, given it now trades lower for a third consecutive day. Although  trading volumes remain very thin, but are expected to pickup with the return of European and US trade desks after the long weekend.

Also note that the highest daily volume coincided with the 2-bar reversal on May 2nd, and volume shave been trending lower since. This is not what I’d expect to see on a convincing bearish trend, so I remain on guard for another leg higher. Over the near-term, I am equally open to  some messy price action around the trendine or 104 handle as much as I am to a simply rally from current levels. I just do not think the dollar is ready to completely roll over yet.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

EUR/USD technical analysis:

The euro is trying to carve out a third bullish day, and the MTD high and 1.09 handle are within a couple of days’ trade. Assuming we see the inevitable attack on the USD index trendline and lunge for the 104 handle, then EUR/USD could well reach 1.09. But as mentioned above, I remain unconvinced by these moves – even if they show the potential to extend.

20240528eurusd

The 1-hour chart shows a relatively straight move towards the weekly S1 pivot and 1.0885 high, and it would almost be rude not to test it. But note the declining volumes on this timeframe, then I cannot help but suspect EUR/USD will try to carve out a top soon.

Bears could seek to fade into rallies up to resistance levels. Should bearish momentum return, a move bac to 1.0850 seems feasible, which is just above the weekly point and high-volume node.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD Forex DXY

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:15 AM
GBP/USD, NZD/USD: Bullish breaks bring tougher tests on the horizon
Today 03:08 AM
These S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones ‘rallies’ look made to fade
Today 03:01 AM
Crude oil, copper bounce as commodity rally resumes before US inflation report
Yesterday 11:38 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 drift higher ahead of AU retail sales: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:05 PM
Significant trading volumes on the VIX hints at cycle low: COT report
Yesterday 04:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD, NZD/USD: Bullish breaks bring tougher tests on the horizon
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:08 AM
    stocks_02
    These S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones ‘rallies’ look made to fade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:01 AM
      Quarry and various stones
      Crude oil, copper bounce as commodity rally resumes before US inflation report
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:38 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 drift higher ahead of AU retail sales: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 11:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.