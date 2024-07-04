USD, Nonfarm outlook: A weak payrolls report may not be a slam dunk

If we look at data over the last couple of weeks, it is hard to argue that the US economy is not slowing. And that raised expectations for a weak NFP report with good merit. Still, it should be remembered that NFP change has a tendency to beat expectations, and the data suggests it has a strong directional bias for the USD on the day.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:23 AM
jobs_03
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

If we look at data over the last couple of weeks, it is hard to argue that the US economy is not slowing. Core PCE and super core PCE surprised to the downside last week, and the soft ISM services report is the latest to bring into question whether the Fed can be more aggressive with their rate cuts. This makes tomorrow’s NFP report all the more important, as it could confirm the warning signs elsewhere and become a serious drag on the US dollar if the data disappoints.

20240704nfpCalendar

 

However, traders would do well to remember that the headline an FP figure has a tendency to outperform the consensus around 2 times out of three. Not for the first time, we are once again heading to NFP report on expectations for it to soften. Should NFP have another upside surprise up its sleeve, it could provide an opportunity for bears to fade into the US dollar rally anticipation of lower prices in the coming weeks.

 

But expectations for a weak NFP report are not without merit, even if recent history suggests it is no slam dunk. Consensus estimates for tomorrow’s NFP report have pencilled in a weaker job growth figure of 189k, down from 272k, and softer average hourly earnings of 0.3% compared with 0.4% prior. Unemployment is expected to remain flat at 4% (which Jerome Powell referenced as “low” earlier this week)

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

 

Recent economic data has raised expectations for a weak NFP report

  • ISM services contracted at its fastest pace since the pandemic
  • New orders slumped, employment contracted at a faster pace and prices paid were softer
  • ADP employment fell to a 5-month low
  • Jobless claims rose 1.7% and have been trending higher since the January low
  • Layoffs fell to a 6-month low
  • Core PCE slowed to 0.1% m/m and 2.6% y/y

 

 

Nonfarm payroll change vs expectations, USD Index

20240704nfpChangeStats

  • NFP change has exceeded expectations ~67% of the time since June 2020 (over the past 12 months)
  • Since January 2007, NFP has beaten expectations just 53.1% of the time
  • However, is has been lower than previous 53.1% of the time since June 2020
  • Over the past year, the prior NFP has been revised lower 75% of the time
  • The USD index tends to close the day relative to whether NFP has been expectations (bullish USD) or was below them (bearish USD)
  • USD tracked NFP actual-expectations 11 times over the past 12 months (only one month did they diverge)

 

This suggests that more recently, actual NFP relative to expectations can be a decent gauge for USD direction on the day, even though the prior read tends to get revised lower and it tends not to exceed the previous read anyway. Although the stronger reactions tend to be when NFP change and average hourly earnings beat or miss expectations in tandem.

20240704usdNFP reaction

20240704nfpEarningsStats

 

  • The USD index only tracked earnings-expectations 7 times over the past 12 months
  • The most bullish USD reaction landed in March (February’s NFP report) when both earnings and NFP change beat expectations by their widest margins
  • Earnings tends to come below expectations ¬60-70% of the time, although over the past months it has been a coin flip at 50%

 

 

Looking at how the USD has reacted over the longer-term shows that it tends to benefit the following Monday (T+1) and Tuesday (T+2) before bearish momentum returns on the Wednesday (T+3). And this could play out nicely with the tendency for NFP to surprise to the upside and support the USD on the day, before bears seek to fade into rallies.

 

As mentioned previous USD analysis, the bias is to fade into rallies should NFP beat expectations in anticipation of a move down to the 1.4 and 1.3 handles over the coming weeks. And if unemployment throws a curveball into the mix with a print of 4.1% or higher, bears could get to work much sooner than later.

20240704nfpDXreturns

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas USD NFP Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: US economic exceptionalism narrative faces major test
Today 03:43 AM
USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:10 PM
AUD/USD forecast takes a huge boost
Yesterday 03:50 PM
NFP Preview: Signs of a Slow Job Market Could Take EUR/USD Above 1.08
Yesterday 02:10 PM
Gold and Silver forecast: Metals extend gains ahead of key US data
Yesterday 12:00 PM
EURUSD Forecast: ECB Policies vs FED Policies
Yesterday 11:13 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: US economic exceptionalism narrative faces major test
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:43 AM
    Research
    USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:10 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD forecast takes a huge boost
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 03:50 PM
        gold_02
        Gold and Silver forecast: Metals extend gains ahead of key US data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.