USD/JPY, yields reaccelerate on Fed pushback, Trump's electoral resurgence

With Trump leading in some polls and Fed members continuing to push back against a faster pace of easing, bond traders were quick to send yields and therefor the USD higher. USD/JPY now has 152 within sight.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 21, 2024 10:19 PM
US_flag_G_Washington
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Fed members continued to push back on aggressive easing on Monday. Citing a strong and stable economy, Logan is expecting “gradual rate cuts” if economy meets forecasts and sees ongoing risks to their inflation goal. Kashkari sees policy as mainly managing expectations over denting demand, although a quick weakening of the labour market could prompt faster cuts.

 

With bond traders more than aware that US economic data has outperformed expectations lately, they were quick to send yields broadly higher and drag the USD with them.  Markets are also pricing in a better chance of Trump winning the election, with some polls now placing Trump ahead of Harris in the key swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia (the three won by Biden in 2020). And with his policies deemed inflationary, its helped propel yields, the USD and weigh on Wall Street ahead of earnings.

 

20241022dxy

 

  • The 2-year rose 7.6 basis points (bp) to 4.03%, the 5, 10, 20 and 30 year all increased by at least 10.8 bp and all above the 1-year up-day average
  • The USD was the strongest major, JPY was the weakest
  • AUD/USD formed a bearish engulfing day and probed 66c / 200-day EMA
  • EUR/USD formed a bearish outside day and is just pips above the 1.08 handle
  • The Dow Jones was the weakest of the ‘big three’, forming a bearish engulfing candle and dragging ASX 200 futures lower overnight
  • The S&P 500 formed a hanging man day and retreated further from tis record high set last week

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

USD index, USD/JPY technical analysis

The USD was the strongest major, with the dollar index forming a bullish engulfing day and closing at a 12-week high. This also places it above the high-volume node which perfectly capped that rally on Thursday ahead of its 1-day, token pullback. The dollar index is now within easy reach of the 104 handle and July 30 high, which points to at least some minor downside potential for EUR/USD, AUD/USD and the likes from here.

 

A bullish engulfing day also formed on USD/JPY after it found support at its 200-day EMA. With a solid close above 150, a retest of its 200-day SMA (151.29) seems likely with dip buyers potentially reloading upon any pullback towards 150. Also note the cluster of resistance between 151.75 and 152 which includes the 202 MOF intervention level.

20241022usdjpyH1

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

We have central bank members from the Fed, ECB and BOE hitting the wires over the next 24 hours. I can’t say I’m expecting anything too compelling from the Fed or ECB, but there may be some interest in BOE governor Bailey. UK inflation data last week renewed bets of imminent BOE easing, only to find that retail sales surprised to the upside in Friday, helping GBP/USD rise for a second day. Perhaps Bailey can clarify his view in light of the new data and send the pound higher or lower, accordingly.

 

I suspect Fed members will be reading from the same script, pushing back on aggressive cuts and promoting a more ‘steady as she goes’ approach. This could keep a floor of support under the USD in the first half of the week, until we approach flash PMIs on Thursday.

 

The ECB delivered a dovish cut last week. I’d be surprised if Lagarde felt compelled to spill her guts and guide policy expectations so close to the meeting. I’m happy to be proven wrong on that one though.

 

  • 08:05 – Fed Schmidt speaks
  • 08:45 – NZ trade balance
  • 09:40 – FOMC Daly speaks
  • 16:00 – JP core CPI (BOJ)
  • 21:00 – IMF meetings
  • 22:30 – ECB McCaul speaks
  • 00:25 – BOE Bailey speaks
  • 01:00 – ECB Lagarde speaks
  • 04:00 – US M2 money supply

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session USD/JPY Forex Yields Election US Presidential election Trump

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

aus_04
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
By:
David Scutt
February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 17, 2025 09:10 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.