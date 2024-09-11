USD/JPY unwind risks grow as yield spreads compress to cyclical lows

With yield differentials between the United States and Japan compressing to multi-year lows across multiple tenors, you have to wonder whether it may spark a fresh round of forced carry trade unwinds in USD/JPY as seen in early August?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 11, 2024 2:28 AM
USD_candlestick
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Yield spreads between US and Japanese 2, 5 and 10-year debt fall to fresh cyclical lows
  • Based purely on yield differentials, USD/JPY looks expensive
  • Markets price in nine Fed rate cuts over the next year, returning to levels the Fed believe are neutral for unemployment and inflation
  • If the need to stimulate the economy grows, the Fed may cut even more aggressively
  • USD/JPY eyeing 2021 uptrend test

Overview

With yield differentials between the United States and Japan compressing to multi-year lows across multiple tenors, you have to wonder whether it may spark a fresh round of forced carry trade unwinds in USD/JPY as seen in early August?

Because unless we see a significant hawkish shift in the US interest rate outlook akin to that witnessed earlier this year, or an unlikely surge in asset values from already historically elevated levels, it suggests directional risks for USD/JPY remain skewed to the downside.

USD/JPY looks elevated relative to yield spreads

From a purely interest rate differential perspective, USD/JPY looks overvalued at current levels even with the recent unwind from above 160.

 spreads vs jpy sept 11 2024

The left-hand pane on the chart above shows the spread between US and Japanese 2 (blue), 5 (red) and benchmark 10-year (black) bond yields, revealing that after a further decline on Tuesday, each sits at lows not seen since around August 2022. The bottom pane is the rolling 20-day correlation USD/JPY has had with two-year yield spreads, underlining the strong relationship the two have right now.

To the right, it’s simply the USD/JPY daily chart marked with where the pair was trading around when spreads were last at these levels. Clearly, around 142, the pair remains well above the levels seen back then.

While yield differentials are not the only factor to consider, with trade flows along with asset valuations important, you can’t ignore that the lure of higher interest rates in the United States for those borrowing in yen is starting to wane. That contributed to the large decline in USD/JPY in early August and it could easily do so again as spreads have compressed even further.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

Fed pricing aggressive for a reason

Looking quickly at the US interest rate outlook, 33 basis points of cuts are priced into the Fed funds futures curve for September, implying around a one in three chance of a 50 being delivered. Over the remaining three FOMC meetings of 2024, 116.5 basis points are priced. Over the next year which captures eight Fed meetings, 231.5 basis points are expected.

 Fed funds pricing Sep 11 2024

It’s an aggressive profile, no doubt, but even with the amount of rate cuts priced over the next year, it would only get the funds rate back to around the levels where the Fed believes will keep inflation and unemployment steady. While a theoretical level, the read-through is that if the Fed believes the economy needs outright stimulation, it could cut even harder than markets imply.

The Fed is highly unlikely to signal that in its updated dot plot at the September FOMC meeting because it would only act to stoke recession fears, but it will likely signal more rate cuts than the median projection of five out to the end of 2025 provided three months ago. That may help to keep downward pressure on spreads as markets have tended to overstate Fed projections in anticipation of this easing cycle.

USD/JPY breaking bullish uptrend

USD/JPY on the weekly chart looks increasingly shaky for long-term bulls, breaking uptrend after uptrend in recent months, leaving only the January 2021 trendline to go. In between, 141.70 is the first downside level of note, marking the low struck in early August. If it were to go, 140.25, the January 2021 uptrend and 137.70 are the next levels of note. The key reversal candle last week warns of growing downside risks. 

If we were to see a bounce, 143.80 may encounter resistance. Last week’s high around 147.20 is another, although it would need a major turnaround in market pricing for the Fed.

 JPY Sep 11 2024 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session USD/JPY Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
January 10, 2025 08:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
January 10, 2025 05:39 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Six-Week Rally Rips into Resistance
January 10, 2025 05:29 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

jobs_05
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
By:
Matt Simpson
January 10, 2025 04:56 AM
    gold_05
    Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 8, 2025 11:57 PM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD holds ground despite softer CPI, EUR/AUD looks set to tap out
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 8, 2025 05:12 AM
        banks_05
        ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 8, 2025 12:31 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.