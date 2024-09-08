USD/JPY teeters above August low as US inflation, Treasury auctions loom

Interest rate differentials continue to drive movements in USD/JPY. Further correlation analysis suggests the reaction function is being influenced by the shifting US rate outlook, rather than Japan. With yield differentials between the nations collapsing to multi-year lows, based purely on that metric, risks for USD/JPY appear skewed to the downside.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 9, 2024 12:41 AM
  • US-Japan interest rate differentials remain highly influential on USD/JPY movements
  • Markets price over 100bps of Fed rate cuts in 2024 and more than 200 over the next 12 months
  • US inflation, Treasury auctions key events for traders to watch this week
  • Fed blackout begins before September FOMC meeting, meaning no official Fedspeak until Wednesday week
  • Break of 141.70 could spark fresh wave of selling in USD/JPY

Overview

Interest rate differentials between the United States and Japan continue to drive movements in USD/JPY, maintaining the vice-like grip that’s been in place for most of the past few years. Further correlation analysis suggests the reaction function is being influenced by the shifting US interest rate outlook, rather than Japan. With yield differentials between the two nations collapsing to multi-year lows, based purely on that metric, risks for USD/JPY appear skewed to the downside.

US-Japan rate differentials collapse

The left-hand side pane in the chart below looks at interest rate differentials between the US and Japan going back to the start of 2022. Two-year differentials are shown in blue with those for five and 10-year tenors presented in orange and aqua respectively.Rate differentials v JPY Sep 9

Two and five year spreads have narrowed sharply over recent months, compressing to levels not seen since mid-2022. Spreads for benchmark 10-year yields are threatening to follow suit , holding only marginally above the levels seen during the US regional banking crisis in early 2023.

When you look across to the right-hand pane to look at the USD/JPY daily chart, what is obvious that in mid-2022 and early 2023, the cross was trading at considerably lower levels, implying that purely from a rate differential perspective, USD/JPY comes across as elevated event after recent declines.

And that’s what driving USD/JPY moves

It’s obvious from correlation analysis that interest rate differentials remain an important driver of USD/JPY movements, be it over shorter or longer timeframes.

This next chart looks at rolling correlations USD/JPY has had with a variety of different spreads and individual US and Japanese yields. The pane on the left is the rolling 20-day correlation with the right pane the 60-day correlation, designed loosely to look at the relationship over the past month and quarter.

Whether you’re talking spreads over two, five or ten years, or movements in two-year US Treasury yields, the relationship has been incredibly strong over the past month and quarter.

spresds Sep 9 2024

Focus on Japan’s rate outlook unhelpful

I’ve also added correlation analysis with Japanese two-year yield spreads which reveals there’s been no strong relationship over either timeframe, reinforcing that despite the attention it receives, speculation over what the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will do with interest rates is not a major factor influencing USD/JPY movements.

As outlined previously, talk of the BOJ lifting interest rates again is nothing new. Markets have around 20 basis points of hikes priced in over the next 12 months, so hawkish talk from Governor Ueda and other officials needs to be treated as confirming market pricing, not pushing back against it.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

Fed blackout begins as rate cut bets swell

With the Fed blackout period before the September FOMC in force, it will be left up to economic data, known Fed mouthpieces in the media, and potentially the performance of risker asset classes to determine how the US interest rate outlook may evolve over the next week.

The next chart shows a lot of easing has already been priced in by markets.

Fed pricing Sep 9 2024

35 basis points of cuts remains priced for the September meeting, implying a smaller 25 basis point move is marginally favored. Looking over longer timeframes, 118 basis points of cuts are priced over the remaining three FOMC meetings in 2024, suggesting at least one super-sized 50 is on the way with increased risk of a second. In the eight meetings over the next 12 months, 225 basis points of cuts are priced.

It’s aggressive and risks being unwound somewhat if the data suggests the US economy is on track for soft landing with no major deterioration in labour market conditions. However, there’s not much on the calendar this week that could bolster than view with only consumer price inflation, producer price inflation, jobless claims and three, 10 and 30-year bond auctions for markets to navigate.

Managing event risk

Even though the Fed has shifted to prioritising its full employment mandate over price stability, the CPI and PPI reports on Wednesday and Thursday respectively could generate a big unwind in rate cut pricing should they come in hot. That’s always a risk, but given the prevailing trend we've seen recently, it comes across as unlikely.

Realistically, given the influence yield spreads have on USD/JPY, the US three, 10 and 30-year bond auctions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively may be the biggest risk event for USD/JPY traders to navigate this week. Yields have fallen a long, long way, testing buyer demand.  

I suspect Tuesday’s US Presidential debate will create plenty of headlines but no lasting market volatility unless there’s a clear and obvious winner through the lens of an impartial judge.

141.70 looks key for USD/JPY

jpy sep 6 2024USD/JPY looks heavy on the daily chart, dragged lower by narrowing yield spreads. Having failed to reclaim the former uptrend in August, the pair remains very much a sell-on-rallies play. RSI (14) has rolled over while MACD looks like it may soon crossover from above, confirming the bearish signal on momentum. We’ve even seen a death cross take place with the 50-day moving average crossing over the 200-day from above, although its recent track record is not convincing when it comes to directional risks.

On the downside, 141.70 looms as important, bottoming there during the early August rout and then holding above it on Friday despite the continued decline in US yields. But if it were to give way, it could spark a fresh wave of bearish bets, increasing the risk we may see a probe towards 140.273 or 138.00, the latter an important level the price did plenty of work either side over the past two years. On the topside, 143.63 and 147.06 are levels to watch this week. 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session USD/JPY Forex Trade Ideas

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.