USD/JPY surges towards ‘that high’ post BOJ: Asian Open – 1/11/2023

Druckenmiller has become the latest prominent trader to announce a bullish bet on the bond market, telling a conference last week that he has a “massive” position on the 2-year note due to his concerns for the economy. This follows on from Bill Ackman announcing his closer of his short bond bet and Bill Gross bullish outlook on bonds.

Regardless, US bond yields continued to rise across the yield curve, helping the USD retain its spot as the strongest forex major on Tuesday while JPY, CHF and AUD were the weakest.

Inflation data from Germany, France and the eurozone came in softer than expected, as did GDP for the eurozone at -0.1% q/q and just 0.1% y/y

This bolstered bets that the ECB are done with hiking rates and, dare we say, closer to a recession and therefore the potential for rate cuts (as far off as they may seem)

EUR/USD revered all of its earlier gains of the day after initially rising towards last week’s high, in line with yesterday’s bias. With US yields and the dollar rising, I’m now on guard for a break lower.

AUD/USD continues to prattle around between 63c-64c, serving as a reminder that dips looks appealing near the low of the range and for profits to be booked nearer to the top. It remains difficult to be bullish yet at the same time difficult to write if off, given AUD/USD continues to hold above 63c despite negative headlines that should really sink it.

Wall Street fell for a third consecutive month in October, although it managed to rally for a second consecutive day heading into month end. A reasonable assumption is the ‘rally’ is due to month-end flows and that bears on the sidelines are waiting for more favourable prices to fade into.

The Bank of Japan tweaked their YCC slightly by further loosening its grip on the 1% band of their 10-year JGB, upping inflation forecasts and removing daily fixed-rate bond purchase operations. But the fact that USD/JPY rallied over 1.8% suggests traders were expecting their BOJ to abandon YCC altogether. Still, with such a rise into the infamous 2022 high, we could suspect the BOJ have their finger hovering over the intervention button.