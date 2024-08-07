USD/JPY surges as BOJ admits it can be bullied by markets in major capitulation

Shinichi Uchida, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), says the bank won’t hike interest rates when markets are unstable, delivering a clear message on what traders need to do to prevent them doing so again: create volatility.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 3:20 AM
japan_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Shinichi Uchida, Deputy Governor of BOJ, says the bank won’t hike rates when markets are unstable
  • USD/JPY surges higher on the remark

BOJ capitulates spectacularly 

Shinichi Uchida, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), says the bank won’t hike interest rates when markets are unstable, delivering a clear message on what traders need to do to prevent them doing so again: create volatility.

It’s an amazing statement, signalling the BOJ can and will be bullied by markets to avoid doing what is right for the Japanese economy. It’s an incredibly dovish admission, giving traders the green light to re-establish carry trades until the BOJ starts making noise about hiking rates again, or we see a major global economic downturn.

The Yen is tumbling understandably.

Adding to the dovish surprise, Uchida said the BOJ must maintain the degree of monetary easing for now and suggested the BOJ would not be behind the curve if it didn’t usher through rate hikes “at pace”.

It’s a capitulation of the grandest scale, undoubtedly orchestrated to restore calm to financial markets. It was only just over a week ago the BPOJ hiked more than expected and provided a hawkish outlook on the monetary policy outlook.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

USD/JPY surges as carry trades established 

jpy aug 7 2024

USD/JPY has surged back above resistance at 146.50on Uchida’s remarks, putting a potential retest of the January 2023 uptrend in play. The formation is also yet to be completed, but the three-candle pattern looks like a morning star, adding to confidence that we may have seen the cyclical bottom.

Should the price manage to remain above 146.50, consider buying with a stop below the level for protection. The intersection of the former uptrend and horizontal resistance at 148.80 is one potential trade target. Should that go, 149.70, 150.90 and 151.95 are the next upside levels of note.

The downtrend in RSI (14) has been broken, signalling downside momentum may be ebbing. It has yet to be confirmed by MACD but looks trustworthy given the speed of the rebound.

It’s not just bottoming patterns being seen in USD/JPY but also other pairs such as EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nikkei BoJ APAC session USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

View more
The case for a base is building on gold, silver and copper
Today 02:55 AM
USD/JPY bull flag could temp bulls, ASX traders eye Wall Street stability
Yesterday 11:03 PM
NZD/USD Vulnerable to Decline in New Zealand Employment
Yesterday 07:35 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech stocks Recover, but Will the NDX Rally Hold?
Yesterday 05:16 PM
USD/JPY Analysis: Technical Tuesday – August 6, 2026
Yesterday 03:50 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Markets not out of the woods yet
Yesterday 12:42 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nikkei articles

japan_06
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Seeds for risk rout reversal were sown hours before it started
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 01:33 AM
    Downward trend
    USD/JPY, AUD/USD dive with index futures as volatility erupts
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 5, 2024 07:18 AM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Watching yield spreads for clues on when the rout may reverse
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 5, 2024 12:42 AM
        recession_04
        Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 2, 2024 04:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.