USD/JPY: Near-term downside risks build as Ueda discusses rate hike

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:55 AM
730 views
Japanese Flag
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Markets may not have to wait until well into 2024 for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to tighten monetary policy with Governor Kazuo Ueda confirming over the weekend that he could have enough data by year-end to determine whether to increase rates, sending the USD/JPY sharply lower in early trade on Monday.

"Once we're convinced Japan will see sustained rises in inflation accompanied by wage growth, there are various options we can take," Ueda told the Yomiuri newspaper in an interview conducted last week. "If we judge that Japan can achieve its inflation target even after ending negative rates, we'll do so.

Despite the moderately hawkish language, Ueda pored cold water on hopes for a near-term policy shift, reaffirming the bank will persist with ultra-easy monetary policy until it’s convinced inflation will remain around 2%, the BOJ’s official target.

"While Japan is showing budding positive signs, achievement of our target isn't in sight yet," he said, adding one of the key factors will be whether Japanese wage rises continue next year given the linkages to services inflation.

USD/JPY may decline further on narrowing yield differentials

Taken at face value, it suggests the BOJ’s next policy move may not to be to end yield-curve control (YCC), the practice of the bank purchasing large-scale volumes of Japanese government debt to suppress benchmark 10-year yields around 0%. Instead, it may be the abandonment of setting its overnight policy rate at -0.1% which has been in place since before the GFC.

While that may help reduce the yield deficit Japanese debt has to other advanced nations such as the United States at the extreme front-end of the interest rates curve, it’s likely that negative yield differential will have to narrow for longer timeframes, such as 10 years, to lead to a sustained downtrend in the USD/JPY.

Even though Ueda’s remarks on ending negative rates do not imply that will happen unless it’s driven by a recalibration of the expected US interest rate path, having recently tweaked YCC to allow for greater flexibility in the range 10-year Japanese yields are allowed to move, the BOJ could permit yields to rise to as high as 100 basis points, more than 30 basis points higher than where they currently sit.

Therefore, any data suggesting Japanese inflationary pressures are becoming more sustainable could see longer-date Japanese yields drift higher, potentially helping to narrow the differential to the US without a meaningful reduction in US yields.

USD/JPY down sharply on Ueda’s remarks

Ueda’s remarks had an instant impact once made public, pushing USD/JPY down more than a big figure from Friday’s close at one stage to as low as 146.64. The pair has bounced a little since but remains under pressure, adding to the case for near-term downside after trying unsuccessfully to break above 148 on several occasions last week. The US dollar index rally is also looking tired after eight weeks of consecutive gains, pointing to the possibility for profit-taking ahead of key market events.

On the downside, the uptrend that began in late July is the next level to watch around 146.50. A break of that would open the door for the pair to move back towards a support zone starting at 145.00. On the topside, sellers are likely to emerge on probes above 147.70.

jpy sept 11

Macro events that could prevent further USD/JPY downside

When it comes to macro events that could reverse the selloff, a watering down of hawkish rhetoric from the ECB – regardless of whether it hikes rates later this week – along with a hotter-than-expected US CPI report for August would result in renewed US dollar strength. With the Federal Reserve’s FOMC Committee meeting held next week, we will not hear from any Fed officials until the policy decision is made due to the media blackout.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD/JPY FX BoJ Fed Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Ampere IPO: Everything you need to know about Renault’s Ampere
Today 03:26 PM
Japanese candlestick patterns cheat sheet
Today 01:00 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 11, 2023
Today 12:33 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise in a cautious start, Tesla jumps
Today 12:13 PM
EUR/USD forecast: US CPI and ECB in focus – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 11:53 AM
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:35 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Close-up of market chart
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:35 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:51 AM
      japan_01
      Nikkei 225: downside risks building as fundamentals start to turn
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 8, 2023 05:32 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY saw a lively start at the Tokyo open, USD/CNH breaks out
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 8, 2023 01:38 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.