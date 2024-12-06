USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday

The USD/JPY forecast is subject to change greatly in the coming weeks with US CPI due next week followed by FOMC and BoJ decisions the following week.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 6, 2024 5:13 PM
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

All week, traders were waiting for the release of the November jobs report to see whether it will confirm market pricing of a 25 basis point rate cut in December. In short, it may well have. Although wages remained strong and the headline nonfarm payrolls data beat expectations, it was the reports other metrics that caused the dollar to wobble. Traders saw rising unemployment rate, falling participation rate and the weak household survey – with the latter showing a big drop – as reasons to sell the USD/JPY. But with the EUR/USD dropping as well, it wasn’t just a clean dollar reaction you would have expected. The USD/JPY forecast is subject to change greatly in the coming weeks with US CPI due next week followed by FOMC and BoJ decisions the following week.

 

 

 

NFP fails to impress

 

 

241206 nfp ci

The non-farm payrolls data was stronger and there were positive revisions to prior two months data, increasing employment by 56K. However, the household survey revealed a big 355K drop, and participation rate fell to a 6-month low of 62.5%. The unemployment rate also ticked higher to 4.2%.

 

Average earnings came in stronger, rising 0.4% on a month-over-month basis compared to 0.3% expected, keeping the year-over-year rate to 4.0%.  This was overshowed however by the mostly negative news from the jobs front.

 

US CPI among next week’s data highlights

 

US inflation data (CPI and PPI) will be released next week, the last set of key data before the Fed meets the following week. CPI will be published on Wednesday, December 11 at 13:30 GMT. Following Trump’s victory in the presidential election race, investors have sharply reduced their expectations about further US interest rate cuts in 2025. The upcoming December rate decision is unlikely to be impacted by this CPI report, unless we see a super-hot print. But whether the Fed will go ahead with a cut at its initial 2025 meetings will be influenced, among other key data highlights, by this CPI report, although it is employment that the Fed is now more focused on.

 

But after today’s NFP report, a 25-bps rate cut is now more likely than not. Indeed, market pricing of a December rate cut rose to around 87% from 70%, and USD/JPY dipped back to 150.00 handle – will it break lower now?

 

Yen strengthens again ahead of BoJ decision 

 

The EUR/JPY fell along with the USD/JPY, suggesting a broad-based yen rally following the US nonfarm payrolls report. In recent weeks, the yen has strengthened against most major currencies, particularly commodity dollars, the euro, and to a lesser extent, the US dollar. This surge has been driven by investor speculation that the Bank of Japan might raise interest rates at its final meeting of 2024, scheduled for later this month. 

 

However, a couple of days ago comments from BoJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura tempered this momentum. Nakamura struck a dovish tone, urging a cautious approach to policy tightening and raising concerns about the sustainability of wage growth. 

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

Technical USD/JPY forecast: Key levels to watch

 

USD/JPY forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The USD/JPY has again dropped to test the key 149.40-150.00 support zone where it was residing at the time of writing. A close below this zone could potentially pave the way for this week’s earlier of 148.65 and then 146.50 – the next potential support level. A daily close above or within this zone 149.40-150.00 support zone will keep the bulls interested and we may then see a potential recovery towards the 151.20-152.00 resistance range. All told, the odds of a breakdown look the more likely scenario, owing to the drop in bond yields and expectations about a potential BoJ rate hike in two weeks’ time.

 

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Friday Forex Trade Ideas USD/JPY NFP

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex Friday articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 13, 2024 01:06 PM
    100USD_buildings
    USDJPY, Silver Forecast: Bullish Rebounds in Question
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 6, 2024 08:23 AM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 4, 2024 09:46 PM
        Research
        EUR/AUD turns higher, ASX 200 falters on sluggish Australian growth
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 4, 2024 01:49 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.