USD/JPY forecast hinges on FOMC rate decision

Judging by some bullish price action and uncertainty over the magnitude of the rate cuts, the short-term USD/JPY forecast could turn bullish if the Fed opts for 25 basis points instead of 50.

The USD/JPY was lower at the time of writing in this first half of Wednesday’s session, giving back some of its gains from Tuesday. The UJ is likely to remain in a holding pattern on day until the Fed’s rate decision at 14:00 ET (19:00 BST) with Powell’s press conference taking place 30 minutes later. Judging by some bullish price action and uncertainty over the magnitude of the rate cuts, the short-term USD/JPY forecast could turn bullish if the Fed opts for 25 basis points instead of 50.

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

 

USD/JPY could rise to 145.00

 

This week's release of overall stronger US data has not led to any changes in market’s pricing of the size of the rate cut, currently favouring a 50-basis point cut with a 65% probability. Thus, the USD/JPY could rally in case the Fed opts for 25 basis point cut today.  As well as the rate cut itself, the USD/JPY forecast will be influenced by the language the Fed chooses in today’s policy statement, press conference and the dot plots. So, it is possible that the USD/JPY's downtrend resumes after potentially rising on the back of the rate decision itself.

 

USD/JPY forecast: technical analysis

 

From a technical point of view, there is a possible reversal formation in the making on the USD/JPY. It all started with a hammer candle off that 140.00 support on Monday, followed by some bullish follow-thru on Tuesday. We have consequently seen the formation of a 3-bar reversal pattern. Meanwhile, there has also been a positive divergence observed on the RSI indictor, which had made a higher low near oversold levels.

USD/JPY forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

Taking all these factors into account, I wouldn't be surprised if we see a quick rally to 145.00 from here. However, if the Fed cuts by 50 basis points, then 140.00 could easily be revisited, and keeping intact the ongoing bearish USD/JPY forecast.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.