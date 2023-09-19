USD/JPY: divergent central bank messaging generates renewed upside risk

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:38 AM
9 views
Federal reserve USD $100 note
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The next few days will be pivotal for USD/JPY as rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan (BOJ) collide, providing an environment where we could get an explosive move in either direction. Given the BOJ is not able to declare inflation will be anything other than transitory given weakness in the domestic economy right now, a lot will depend on what happens in the US bond market over the next 24 hours. Based on the balance of risks, the path of least resistance for USD/JPY still appears to be higher.

USD/JPY outlook: two central banks, two different messages

As discussed earlier this week, the resilience of the US economy over the past three months will likely force the hand of FOMC officials to retain hawkish bias at its September monetary policy meeting, ensuring GDP forecast revisions will have an upward bias. It’s likely the dot plot of individual FOMC member year-end Fed funds forecasts will continue to show another hike this year, along with less easing in 2024 given the shifting risks for unemployment and inflation with economic growth humming along at an above-trend pace.

Combined with soaring energy prices fueling downstream inflationary pressures, it risks rupturing the US yield curve higher with many tenors hitting fresh peaks on Tuesday, including benchmark 10-year bonds. That’s important for USD/JPY given the strong relationship it has with yield differentials between the US and Japan.

In contrast to the moderately hawkish message likely to come from the Fed, the BOJ cannot be certain the recent inflationary pulse rippling through the economy will be sustained. Household spending, which accounts for more than half of Japanese economic activity, is worryingly weak, diminishing the prospect for stronger growth, higher wages and sustained inflation environment the BOJ so desperately wants.

USD/JPY stalls as yield differentials steady

Until it can be confident that virtuous cycle is functioning, it’s in no position to do anything other than persist with ultra-easy monetary policy settings. And that suggests directional risks for US yields relative to Japanese yields, and hence USD/JPY, is likely to remain higher.

You can see below that spreads between US and Japanese benchmark 10-year yields have stalled recently, mirroring similar price action on the USD/JPY daily chart.

usjp spreads

Source: Refinitiv

USD/JPY appears coiled for explosive move

While USD/JPY has broken out of the uptrend it’s been in since July, the only real barrier to it breaking back in again is strong resistance at 148.00. While it hasn’t cracked yet, the true test will be if sellers are still willing to defend it should yield differentials break higher again? I doubt it. I’d like to see it break before initiating longs given there is not a lot of visible resistance located until 149.00 and again at the multi-year high below 152.00 struck last year.

If resistance continues to hold strong at 148.00 though these risk events, the bias for USD/JPY may well turn lower. But let’s see what happens first.

JPY Sept 20-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD/JPY FX Fed BoJ

Latest market news

View more
WTI crude oil finally set to mean revert? Asian Open - 20/09/2023
Yesterday 10:51 PM
Bitcoin leadership and record high bond yields ahead of Fed’s rate decision
Yesterday 08:10 PM
Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
Yesterday 03:53 PM
Instacart IPO: Slowdown and losses to test Instacart stock valuation
Yesterday 03:23 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Inflation and central bank meetings take center stage – BoE Preview
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks steady as the 2-day FOMC meeting begins
Yesterday 12:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_05
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Bullish Outlooks Under Threat
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
September 14, 2023 03:28 PM
    japan_10
    USD/JPY rises into US CPI, GBP/AUD holds key support: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 13, 2023 04:46 AM
      japan_09
      USD/JPY: weakening upstream inflation pressures bad news for bears
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 13, 2023 02:20 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 11, 2023 07:35 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.