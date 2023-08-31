USD/JPY: deflation tamed but not defeated, keeping BOJ on sidelines

USD/JPY set to remain weak until BOJ ditches unconventional monetary policies.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 31, 2023 5:19 AM
japan_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Bank of Japan board members are divided on whether a multi-decade period of deflation is coming to an end, ensuring the bank continues to run far looser monetary policy settings than other major central banks, contributing to persistent weakness in the Japanese yen.

Deflation over but not defeated

Speaking on Thursday, board member Toyoaki Nakamura said it was premature to consider tightening policy, suggesting higher inflation reflected higher import prices rather than wage growth. Nakamura added tightening policy prematurely before wage gains were cemented would hurt household demand and weaken corporate profits. He also warned that while Japan was no longer in deflation, the deflationary mindset of its people was yet to be eradicated.

Japan’s inflation rate has exceeded the BOJ’s 2% target for 16 consecutive months, adding pressure on the bank to address negative real household income growth, including through taking action to support the Japanese yen. The core-core inflation reading – which strips out price movements from energy and fresh food prices -- also sits at double the bank’s target at 4%.

JPY weakness driven by BOJ unconventional policies

The BOJ has kept its key policy rate unchanged at -0.1% throughout the latest inflation outbreak, a level significantly below those of other major central banks. Beyond conventional monetary policy, it continues to adopt yield curve control (YCC), anchoring 10-year Japanese government bond yields around 0%.

While the BOJ made a small tweak to YCC recently allowing benchmark yields to drift further away from the 0% target, the unconventional policy continue to weigh on the Japanese yen by lessening the appeal of Japanese bonds relative to yields that can be obtained abroad. Unless the BOJ starts tightening monetary policy, the yen is likely to remain weak against other major currencies until other central banks begin cutting interest rates.

USD/JPY near-term dependent on US data prints

Nearer-term, USD/JPY fluctuation are likely to be dictated by Thursday’s US core PCE inflation report and US non-farm payrolls on Friday. Given Japanese bonds yields are capped out to 10-years, fluctuations in US bond prices will flow how the dollar fares against the yen.

USD/JPY has attracted buyers below 145.80 this week. Below that, a more prominent support level is located near 144.80. A break of that could usher a move back towards 143.50. On the topside, expect selling to emerge around 146.50 and again at 147.35.

USDJPY Aug 31

Source: Trading View

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD/JPY FX BoJ Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Gold, silver forecast: Metals drop to test key support levels
Yesterday 04:10 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
Yesterday 01:30 PM
EURUSD Forecast: PMI Volatility and Weekly Close
Yesterday 12:44 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD outlook undermined as US dollar extends rise – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?
Yesterday 06:25 AM
EUR/USD in the crossfire of election polls, US inflation: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_09
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: BOJ, PBOC inaction fuelling US dollar strength
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 03:13 AM
    germany_03
    DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 18, 2024 08:37 AM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY reverses hard after BOJ disappointment, warning of potential top
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 16, 2024 11:58 PM
        japan_05
        USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 14, 2024 04:42 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.