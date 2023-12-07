USD/JPY: BOJ not giving up on abolishing negative interest rate policy despite obvious risks

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda is not giving up on normalising monetary policy despite significant uncertainty over the outlook for the Japanese and global economies, putting USD/JPY under modest pressure on what’s been an otherwise quiet session in Asia.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:18 AM
japan_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/JPY has fallen 5 big figures from the recent highs on the back of narrowing yield differentials between the United States and Japan
  • BOJ Governor Ueda continues to talk up the prospect of abandoning negative interest rates, despite obvious macro risks
  • Movements in USD/JPY are likely to be driven by changes to the US rate outlook, rather than Japan’s

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda is not giving up on normalising monetary policy despite significant uncertainty over the outlook for the Japanese and global economies, putting USD/JPY under modest pressure on what’s been an otherwise quiet session in Asia.

Speaking in front of Japan’s parliament, Ueda said the BOJ had several options to lift interest rates out of negative territory, flagging it may keep targeting the rate it applies to cash reserves placed at the bank by financial institutions or shift to a policy targeting the overnight call rate.

"We have not made a decision yet on which interest rate to target once we end our negative interest rate policy," he said.

The choice of wording – “once”, not “if” – suggests the BOJ remains committed to normalising policy, most likely around the start of the fiscal year in April. But with markets bringing forward the expected timing and scale of rate cuts from other major central banks, such a move would be incredibly risky, creating a scenario that could send the Japanese yen sharply higher against currencies of its major trading partners.

The risk of policy error and stronger JPY

For a bank attempting to foster inflationary pressures by growing the economy sufficiently to boost wage demands, such an outcome would be suboptimal. Japan’s economy is struggling even with ultra-easy policy settings, with the boost from exported inflation already fading fast both at the headline and underlying level. While some modest tightening of policy is expected next year, surely the risk is the BOJ will miss the window to lift rates.

Ueda, it seems, is not oblivious to the risks.

"The situation remains challenging, and it will become even more challenging towards the year end and next year," Ueda said.

US rate outlook to remain the driving force behind USD/JPY gyrations

Regardless of whether the BOJ attempts to normalise policy or not, the outlook for US interest rates will remain the main driving force behind fluctuations in USD/JPY, flowing through to interest rate differentials with Japan. With 130 basis points of rate cuts priced into the US yield curve over 2024, that has mechanically dragged 10-year US Treasury note yields down by more than 90 basis points from the recent highs, leaving the spread over Japanese government debt of similar duration at the lowest level since August.

jpy us preads dec 7

Source; Refinitiv

US-Japan yield spreads compress sharply, weighing on USD/JPY

That compression has weighed on USD/JPY, seeing the pair fall nearly five big figures from the recent highs. But with reliable economic indicators such as the ISM non-manufacturing PMI still pointing to decent activity levels in the United States, is suggests a further compression in yield differentials may be difficult in the near-term in the absence of a hard landing for the global economy. Still, relative to where it was trading earlier this year with benchmark yield spreads around similar levels, it’s arguable there may be further downside in USD/JPY to come. In August, USD/JPY was trading in the low to mid 140s, not the 147 level it sits today.

jp y dec 7

Looking at USD/JPY on the daily, bulls and bears are battling it out for control around key uptrend support. Whoever gains the ascendency may provide insights on what trades may work better over a longer-term horizon. Right now, USD/JPY is sandwiched between horizontal support at 146.50 and the former uptrend, trading in a comparatively thin range. On the downside, a break and close below 146.50 may be the catalyst for a more meaningful leg lower, with 144.80 the first logical target. 142, with the 200-day moving average just above, may be the limit to downside in the near-term in the absence of a policy or negative economic shock. In contrast, topside levels are compressed thanks to the long period of sideways trade earlier this year – 147.50, 148.40 and 50-day moving average are the initial levels to watch.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: BoJ USD USD JPY

Latest market news

View more
US CPI, FOMC, BOE, ECB and SNB on tap: The Week Ahead
Today 02:56 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/USD: Downside momentum building as key levels give way
Yesterday 11:48 PM
Nasdaq 100 ready to retrace? AUD/NZD approaches a technical juncture
Yesterday 10:14 PM
Oil slides on fears for global demand, despite production cuts
Yesterday 08:34 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI sinks further below $70
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise as weaker jobs data supports a dovish pivot
Yesterday 01:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BoJ articles

japan_09
USD/JPY Analysis: Moment of Truth for the Yen’s 2023 Trend
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 5, 2023 08:36 PM
    japan_06
    USD/JPY: Offshore drivers remain in control unless the BOJ can normalise policy
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 24, 2023 12:27 AM
      japan_03
      AUD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Weaker Japanese yen adds to near-term upside risk
      By:
      David Scutt
      November 14, 2023 01:11 AM
        japan_02
        AUD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Weaker Japanese yen adds to near-term upside risk
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 14, 2023 01:02 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.