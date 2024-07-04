USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP

A softer-than-expected ISM services report was the gift that Fed doves have been waiting for ahead of tomorrow's NFP report. The USD index is now on track for a 3-week reversal pattern below resistance, and AUD/USD has broken out in style.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:10 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

A softer-than-expected ISM services report was the gift that Fed doves have been waiting for ahead of a key Nonfarm payroll report on Friday. It also made for a lively session on the eve of Independence Day, with liquidity expected to be much lower today heading into tomorrow’s employment data.

20240704ism

 

At 48.8, the headline ISM figure was its fastest pace of contraction since the pandemic in May 2020.  New orders also slumped to 47.3, its lowest point since the pandemic, employment contracted a slightly faster pace of 46.1 and prices were a touch lower at -1.8. With signs that the employment sector is deteriorating elsewhere for the US, the places greater emphasis on tomorrow's nonfarm payroll report. And more specifically, the unemployment number will garner more interest than usual given that Powell said on Tuesday that 4% unemployment was still relatively low. I'm with the consensus estimate for unemployment to fall to 3.8%, markets will likely be very excited with the printer 4.1% or higher given the weak data have seen this week so far full stop.

 

Naturally, this is exciting news for anyone seeking Fed cuts, even if it could suggest the Fed has finally broken something. Fed fund futures are now implying a 66.5% chance of a September cut, with a second cut in December implied with a 44.8% probability. Markets reacted accordingly: The US dollar index fell for the 5th consecutive time, during its worst session in three weeks. The US yield curve was broadly lower, with 10-year yields falling around 8 basis points. The two-year yield was three basis points lower. The 10-year yield now sits at 4.35%, which means it has now retraced around half of the gains made after Biden’s disastrous debate against Donald Trump.

 

 

USD Index technical analysis:

At current levels, the weekly chart is on track to break a four-week winning streak and complete a three-week bearish reversal pattern called an evening star formation. The fact that the market has failed to retest the large bearish engulfing candle high set in April, and therefore not retest 106, suggests that we could be looking at the early stages of a bearish reversal for the US dollar.

20240704usdIndex

 

The daily chart shows momentum has clearly rolled over for the US dollar, even if the market rebounded back above the June VPOC (volume point of control). Given the bearish clues on the weekly chart, the US dollar index seems a market primed for bears to fade into rallies and seek moves down to the 104 or even 103 handles. We should factor in that NFP has a tendency to surprise to the upside these days, but even then, I doubt it will have the ability to simply smash 106. So, a hot NFP report tomorrow could provide a better entry for bears to fade into. Obviously, a weak NFP report could see downside momentum for the US accelerate.

 

 

 

Economic events (times in AEST)

  • 11:00 – Australian trade balance, building approvals
  • 15:45 – Swiss inflation
  • 17:30 – German construction PMI
  • 18:30 – UK construction PMI
  • 19:00 – ECB Lane speaks
  • 20:00 – UK General election

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

The Australian dollar finally saw the upside break we've been anticipating. AUD/USD saw a clear break above 67c, although a higher wick has formed and price of now retraced very close to that level. Given US Independence Day holiday today and NFP tomorrow, we could find volatility on the lower side for now. But with the trend structure clearly pointing higher, the bias remains to buy dips the Aussie from move up to 68c or even 69c.

 

The one-hour chart shows that the acceleration higher was accompanied by very high volumes, which indicates that bulls were behind the move. The price retraced back to the monthly R1 pivot point and the 67 cents level, so perhaps we’ll get treated to a little bounce today. The question is whether we’ll see decent follow-through, given expectations of lower liquidity around the holiday period in the US. But with a strong bullish trend structure on the daily and one-hour timeframes, dips are likely to appear favourable to bullish swing traders.

 

20240704audusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas AUD/USD Forex ISM NFP

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD forecast takes a huge boost
Today 03:50 PM
NFP Preview: Signs of a Slow Job Market Could Take EUR/USD Above 1.08
Today 02:10 PM
Gold and Silver forecast: Metals extend gains ahead of key US data
Today 12:00 PM
EURUSD Forecast: ECB Policies vs FED Policies
Today 11:13 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:27 AM
AUD/USD gains on bullish data but USD/CNH may determine whether it lasts
Today 03:02 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:10 PM
    Market chart
    Powell dangles a dovish carrot ahead of jobs, ISM: ASX 200, China A50
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:45 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 1, 2024 11:04 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY toys with fresh 38-year high ahead of PCE, Trump, Biden in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 27, 2024 10:56 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.