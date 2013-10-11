With not much in the way of data releases today, we will be expecting a very quiet morning until the US opens, where the news will flow of any new developments between Obama and the Congress. There was the initial meeting of the two yesterday but no final decision has been made on either a short-term fix to avoid default or the re-opening of the government, expecting more talks today and possibly through the weekend. USD on the back of this has slightly dropped across most majors. Due to this being the 11th day the markets are starting to get concerned as we get closer to the debt ceiling date due next Thursday 17th Oct.



EUR/USD

Supports 1.3505 1.3485 1.3450 | Resistance 1.3550 1.3600 1.3645



USD/JPY

Supports 98.00 97.55 97.20 | Resistance 98.60 99.00 99.30



GBP/USD

Supports 1.5940 1.5910 1.5880 | Resistance 1.6010 1.6045 1.6090