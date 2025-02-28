USD/CNH: Testing 7.3000 as Yuan Faces Fresh Tariff Headwinds

Back-to-back U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports have put the yuan under pressure, fueling a bullish USD/CNH breakout. But after briefly topping 7.3000, the pair has pulled back, hinting at possible intervention from Beijing. Will resistance hold, or is another attempt to set fresh record highs on the cards?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:51 AM
china_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Trump doubles China tariffs to 20%, on top of existing levies
  • PBoC fixes yuan stronger, pushing back against market pressure
  • USD/CNH tests 7.3000, with momentum signals favouring upside

Summary

An additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports entering the United States has put the Chinese yuan on the back foot against the U.S. dollar, accelerating the USD/CNH bullish breakout that began earlier this week. However, after briefly pushing above the key 7.3 level in early Asian trade, the yuan has since pared losses, suggesting Chinese authorities may be stepping in to prevent a deeper slide.

10 Plus 10

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the new tariffs starting March 4, doubling the existing duty imposed earlier in the month. He linked the move to China’s role in the fentanyl trade, arguing that cartels use Chinese components to manufacture the drug smuggled into the U.S.—a claim China disputes.

The unexpected escalation in trade tensions raises the risk of a stronger retaliatory response from Beijing, beyond the measures announced earlier this month.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

4

USD/CNH Bullish Break Stalls at 7.3000

CNH Feb 28 2025

Source: TradingView

As seen throughout Trump’s presidential campaign and return to office, the yuan weakened on the news, pushing USD/CNH toward key resistance at 7.3000. For now, that level is holding firm, aided by the PBoC fixing Friday’s onshore yuan midpoint at 7.1738, well below the 7.2873 level implied by market forces.

With the 50-day moving average near 7.3000, this level carries technical significance, offering a setup for fresh trades depending on price action. RSI (14) and MACD continue to signal bullish momentum, favouring further upside.

A break above 7.3000 and 50DMA could open the door for longs targeting a retest of the February 12 high around 7.3250, with 7.3750 after that. A stop below 7.3000 would provide protection. Conversely, if 7.3000 continues to cap gains, the setup could be flipped. USD/CNH did some work around 7.2700 earlier this month, making it an area of interest, with more substantial support seen near 7.2345.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas USD/CNH

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Rebounds Amid Apparent Short-Covering Rally, but Will Bulls Return?
Today 12:54 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Teeters Following Another Tariff Tantrum
Yesterday 11:37 PM
USD Soars, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, slide on ‘Pricey’ GDP Figures Ahead of PCE
Yesterday 10:20 PM
USD/JPY Defense at Four-Month-Low, Bounces Back to 150.00
Yesterday 07:41 PM
AUD/USD Negates Ascending Channel amid Five-Day Selloff
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Gold Snaps, XAU/USD Working First Red Week of 2025
Yesterday 05:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

china_05
USD/CNH: Testing 7.3000 as Yuan Faces Fresh Tariff Headwinds
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:51 AM
    Crude Oil Rebounds Amid Apparent Short-Covering Rally, but Will Bulls Return?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 12:54 AM
      USD_GBP_EUR
      USD Soars, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, slide on ‘Pricey’ GDP Figures Ahead of PCE
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:20 PM
        USD_candlestick
        AUD/USD, USD/CAD Retrace for Fourth Day Despite Tariff Delay Hopes
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 26, 2025 10:23 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.