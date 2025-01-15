USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA

Where the US dollar index goes, USD/CNH follows. And if we're treated to a softer set of US CPI figures, it could prompt a pullback on both. This also coincides with a series of bullish clues on the China A50 index.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:45 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US producer prices for December came in softer than expected on Tuesday, which treated traders to a small risk-on bounce on hopes that CPI data released later today will follow suit. Fed fund futures are now barely pricing in as single cut this year following another NFP report on Friday. While it could take a material weakness in CPI figures to revive hopes of a cut, the PPI data likely shook some Wall Street bears out from the cycle lows. Core PPI was flat at 0% m/m while PPI rose just 0.2% m/m compared with 0.4% expected and 0.3% prior.

 

20250115moversCI

  

  • The Japanese yen and US dollar were the weakest currencies during a slight risk-on session while the euro and Swiss franc were the strongest
  • The US dollar index fell for a second day after its bearish pinbar met resistance around the 110 handle and 2022 weekly-close high
  • This placed EUR/USD at the top of the leader board on Tuesday and close at a 3-day high, and extend gains from the bullish hammer which found support around the September 2022 high
  • The Dow Jones led Wall Street higher with futures rising 0.7% and retest its 10-day EMA
  • S&P 500 future were up 0.3% but formed a second consecutive doji day, Nasdaq futures rose just 0.2%

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

  • 10:50 – JP M2, M3 money stock
  • 11:30 – UK CPI, PPI
  • 18:45 – FR CPI
  • 19:00 – ES CPI
  • 21:00 – EU industrial production
  • 00:30 – US CPI
  • 01:00 – FOMC member Barkin speaks
  • 02:00 – FOMC member Kashkari speaks
  • 01:00 – FOMC member Williams speaks

 

 

USD/CNH technical analysis:

Where the US dollar goes, USD/CNH follows. So until we get a serious repricing of Fed expectations back to the dovish side to weaken the dollar, a higher USD/CNH is favoured. Especially since we do not yet know how Trump’s tariffs will play out. Yet the strong rally on USD/CNH has stalled just beneath its 2023 and 2022 highs just as the USD index has retraced from its own 2022 high.

 

For now, I suspect Beijing are happy to let their currency slide. And that also favours an eventual break higher. But if we are treated to a soft CPI print it could shake some USD bulls out of their positions and trigger a pullback on the dollar.

 

Note the monthly pivot point near the July high (7.3112) which could provide some support before its anticipated break higher.

20250115usdcnh

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

 

China A50 technical analysis:

It has been over three months now since we saw the China A50’s near 50% surge top out. What made the rally particularly impressive was that it took just three weeks. While price action since then has been choppy, it also appears to be corrective. And that fact that volumes have been trending lower shows a lack of bearish enthusiasm, which also play into the ‘retracement’ theme. And that implies an eventual new high.

 

Also note that on-balance-volume (OBV) has formed a bullish divergence which suggests bullish pressure is building. And of particular interest is that Monday’s low respected the 200-day SMA (12,604) as support before Tuesday delivered a bullish range expansion day.

20250115ChinaA50

 

  • The bias remains bullish above 12,600 and for a rally to at least 13,500
  • Bulls could seek dips within Tuesday’s range to try an increase the potential reward to risk ratio
  • The May high (12,786) is a potential support level for any such retracement
  • If the rally persists, 14,300 is an area of interest for bulls around the 2023 high and double top

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session China A50 Indices Forex USD/CNH

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
Yesterday 10:50 PM
Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High
Yesterday 08:02 PM
Pre-CPI USD Price Action Setups: SPX Pullback after DXY Stretch
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Imminent
Yesterday 06:25 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
Yesterday 05:30 PM
EUR/USD Vulnerable Amid Push Below January Opening Range
Yesterday 04:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

gold_05
Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
By:
Matt Simpson
January 8, 2025 11:57 PM
    banks_05
    ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 8, 2025 12:31 AM
      Research
      USD stands firm as ISM services delivers a sobering start to 2025
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 7, 2025 10:31 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 19, 2024 10:26 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.