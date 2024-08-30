USD/CNH closes at 16-month lows, boding well for AUD and NZD bulls

Something unusual has happened in FX markets this week that may keep the Australian and New Zealand dollars buoyant against the USD: the offshore-traded Chinese yuan, or CNH, has continued to strengthen against the greenback, bucking the trend seen in other major currencies such as the Japanese yen and euro.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 30, 2024 1:18 AM
china_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The offshore-traded Chinese yuan, or CNH, has closed at the lowest level since May 2023
  • It is threatening to break below key support
  • Unlike other major currencies this week, it has managed to strengthen despite slightly higher US bond yields
  • The inverse relationship between USD/CNH and AUD/USD, NZD/USD has been strengthening over the past month.

Overview

Something unusual has happened in FX markets this week that may keep the Australian and New Zealand dollars buoyant against the USD: the offshore-traded Chinese yuan, or CNH, has continued to strengthen against the greenback, bucking the trend seen in other major currencies such as the Japanese yen and euro.

USD/CNH teetering above key support

CNH Aug 30 2024

The USD/CNH daily chart shows the pair closed at the lowest level since May 2023 on Thursday, recording a big bearish engulfing candle that kept building even as the USD strengthened against other currencies. It’s now just a whisker away from taking out the intraday lows set on August 5. Sitting in a descending triangle pattern, and with RSI (14) and MACD showing no meaningful sign of turning higher, the probability of a downside break looks to be growing.

With little visible technical support on offer until 7.01265, if we do break lower, it could be a big move lower.  And that’s potentially important for AUD/USD and NZD/USD, as this next chart shows.

Yuan strength likely to benefit AUD, NZD

CNH correlations Aug 30 2024

The top pane is the USD/CNH daily without annotations, with those below tracking its rolling 20-day correlation with a variety of interest rate and FX markets. While the yuan, like the Japanese yen, has been heavily influenced by US interest rate fluctuations and yield differentials in recent months, it’s notable the relationship has weakened somewhat over the past week, corresponding with the latest leg lower in price.

I’ve searched around to find something to explain it, but as of now nothing is jumping out. But whatever it is or isn’t, the move in the yuan is important for the Aussie and Kiwi dollars.

The pane second from bottom is the correlation with NZD/USD over the past month. The lowest pane is the relationship with the AUD/USD over the same period. Both have seen the inverse relationship with USD/CNH strengthen, indicating the buoyant yuan is helping them to strengthen against the US dollar and other major currencies.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

 AUD/USD looking topping after bullish run

The AUD/USD rally has stalled, failing twice to close above former resistance at .6800. Thursday’s long topside wick also warns of growing near-term reversal risk, as does the slight bearish divergence between RSI (14) and price. But if we do see a reversal, I may only be shallow in nature given the prevailing macro environment which is benefiting cyclical plays.

Support is found at .67612 and .67148 with resistance located at .6825, .6871 and .6893.

AUD Aug 30 2024

NZD/USD reversal risk growing

Like the Aussie, NZD/USD may have put in a near-term top on Thursday with a shooting star daily candle. However, with momentum indicators continuing to provide bullish signals, any pullbacks are likely to be limited in scale. Support is found around .6220 and .6150 with resistance at .6300 and .6370.

NZD Aug 30 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session USD/CNH Forex AUD/USD NZD USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.