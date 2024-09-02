USD/CNH, China A50, SGX iron ore: Friday’s hopes meet Monday’s reality

USD/CNH is pushing higher on Monday while China A50 futures are sliding, reversing moves seen on Friday. Now, as was the case then, fundamentals underpinning the moves continue to link back to China’s spluttering property sector.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 2, 2024 6:09 AM
china_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • China A50, CNH, iron ore futures reverse hard on Monday
  • Reversals coincide with further weaker Chinese economic data

Hopes < Reality

The Chinese yuan and equity markets were flying last Friday, gaining ground on speculation policymakers may allow households to refinance their mortgages at substantially lower levels, unlocking a potential wave of discretionary spending that could help arrest sluggish consumer spending and reignite appetite for property. However, fast forward a few days and we’ve seen no official announcement, but what we have seen is more evidence that China’s property market downturn continues to weigh on the broader economy.

China PMIs remain historically weak

According to latest purchasing managers indices (PMIs) released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday, manufacturing activity contracted at faster pace in August, falling to 49.1 from 49.4. Markets had expected a small increase to 49.5.

Final prices for customers continued to weaken, plunging to 42.0 from 46.3, the most widespread deflationary reading in14 months. New orders and new export orders declined leading to firms continuing to shed staff.

Activity in non-manufacturing sectors also struggled, rising 0.1 to 50.3, remaining at lows not seen outside the onset of the coronavirus pandemic when large parts of the country were locked down.

PMIs measure business activity relative to the previous month, evaluating shifts in output, hiring, new orders, exports, delivery times, inventories and overall business sentiment. A score above 50 indicates improvement while a figure below 50 points to a decline. The further away from 50, the greater the breadth of improvement or deterioration.

The soft outcomes likely reflect continued sluggishness in China’s residential property sector where around 70% of total household wealth is stored. With prices going backwards in many parts of the country, it is weighing on household spending through a negative wealth effect.

Separate data from China Real Estate Information Corporation released today revealed the value of new home sales slumped 26.8% in August relative to the same period a year earlier, accelerating from the 19.7% decline reported in July. Given Chinese residential construction was for a long period the single largest source of steel demand globally, it comes as little surprise that SGX iron ore futures have been hammered on Monday, losing 3%.

The crux of the problem

So many of China’s economic ills can be traced back to the property market, so to get excited about a meaningful bounce in Chinese stocks or yuan, it will likely require some form of circuit-breaker to dissolve pessimism surrounding the prospects for housing demand and prices. As yet, there’s no sign of that, just pockets of short-term speculation that temporarily lift the funk.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

China A50 reverses hard from key zone

A50 Sep 2 2024

The rejection of China A50 futures at the 50 and 200-day moving averages following the failed bullish breakout last Friday likely contributed to the selling pressure we’ve seen on Monday, seeing the price move back towards minor uptrend support. The reversal on the back of big trading volume, while not outright bearish from a signaling perspective, suggests sellers are parked around 11900, a view bolstered by the rejection of previous bullish advances earlier in the year.

With RSI (14) in a downtrend and MACD looking like it may soon confirm the signal, traders should be on the lookout for a downside break of uptrend support, bringing a potential retest of the August 6 low of 11440 into play.

Bottoming signals emerge for USD/CNH

CNH Sep 2 2024

Much like Chinese stock futures, the reversal in USD/CNH last Friday likely contributed to the price action we’ve seen today. The big bearish candle from Thursday followed by a hammer candle on Friday has been followed by another bullish candle today, delivering what’s bordering on becoming a morning star pattern often seen around market bottoms. With RSI (14) threatening to break the downtrend it’s been in for the past two months, traders should be alert for a potential bullish breakout for price.

If it manages to break and hold above the downtrend dating back to mid-July, 7.14935 would be the first level of note for longs. Above, the price stalled above 7.1800 on multiple occasions in August, making that a resistance zone of note, with 7.20419 the next topside level after that. On the downside, the price has been bought on each of the past four occasions that 7.0876 has been breached, making that the first level of support. 

SGX iron ore rejected at 50DMA

SGX iron ore Sep 2 2024

SGX iron ore futures have opened the new week on the backfoot, sliding heavily upon the resumption of trade in Asia after closing flat on Friday evening. With RSI (14) generating a bearish signal on price momentum, the break of $99.95 today may open the door to a deeper flush towards $95.40 or even the August 19 low of $91.45.

The constant rejection of the price last week on advances towards the 50-day moving average, coinciding with the location of downtrend resistance dating back to May, warns that bullish moves above this level may be difficult to achieve in the absence of a sharp turnaround in fundamental sentiment.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session USD/CNH Forex China A50 Indices Iron Ore

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.