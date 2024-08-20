USD/CHF eyeing downside break but rates markets are not on board

USD/CHF comes across as a play on the US interest rate outlook, often moving in lockstep with the evolution of market pricing. So, where Fed rate cut expectations move, the Swissy is likely to follow.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 20, 2024 2:49 AM
Federal reserve building
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/CHF has been heavily influenced by the US rates outlook recently
  • Markets expect seven rate cuts from the Fed by June 2025
  • USD/CHF eyeing potential downside break
  • Many near-term FX moves have not been confirmed by interest rates markets

USD/CHF comes across as a play on the US interest rate outlook, often moving in lockstep with the evolution of market pricing. So, where Fed rate cut expectations move, the Swissy is likely to follow. Here’s proof.

The chart below shows USD/CHF hourly candles on the right axis with the shape of the Fed funds futures curve between June this year and next on the left in blue. The latter is a proxy for market pricing on what the Fed is expected to do with interest rates over the next year. Visually, you can tell there’s a strong relationship between the two variables.

chf vs ff curve aug 202024

Zooming out a little, you can see the evolution in market pricing for Fed rate cuts over the next year in the top pane with the rolling daily correlation with USD/CHF over the past month in the bottom pane. With a score of 0.93, it suggests the US interest rate outlook has been particularly influential on USD/CHF recently. It’s not always the case, but it is right now.ff curve aug 20 2024

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

Rates markets a useful filter for USD/CHF setups

Assuming we don’t see a significant weakening in the correlation between the two in the near-term, it allows traders to use shifts in market pricing to filter trade setups involving USD/CHF.

As seen on the chart below, USD/CHF is taking a peek below minor support at .8617, reacting to another wave of dollar selling in Asia. But there hasn’t been any meaningful shift in Fed rate cut pricing to confirm the bearish price signal, providing reason to be cautious towards the break.chf aug 202024

A lot of moves in FX names heavily influenced by rate differentials have diverged from rates pricing so far this week, pointing to either the establishment of new trends or the risk of reversal. The narrative is that Jerome Powell may signal cuts at Jackson Hole but there are already seven priced by June 2025!

USD/CHF trade ideas

If the move were to reverse, traders could buy with a stop under .8617 for protection targeting the resistance zone between .8722 and .8750. Above, the 50 and 200-day moving averages would be the next logical upside targets.

Alternatively, if the downside break were to stick, traders could initiate shorts with a stop above .8617 for protection. USD/CHF did plenty of work around .8550 earlier this year, so that’s one potential trade target. Beyond, .8504 and .8450 are other levels of note.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session USD CHF Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.