USChina tensions on the rise again Could USDCNH be reweaponized

The two sides are nowhere near rolling back the tariffs that kickstarted the “trade war” three years ago...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 17, 2021 12:06 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US-China tensions on the rise again: Could USD/CNH be (re-)weaponized?

Remember when “US-China trade tensions easing/escalating” was used as an explanation for every market movement back in 2018?

We’re not nearly back to that point yet, but geopolitical tensions between the planet’s two largest economies are once again on the rise, weighing on global risk appetite. The latest point of contention is the announcement of a new security alliance between the US, Britain, and Australia to help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. Predictably, Beijing saw the decision as a “highly irresponsible” move that would severely damage regional stability and jeopardize efforts to halt nuclear-weapon proliferation.

The latest hubbub comes after a tumultuous start to the Biden Administration, where the US has called out China over human-rights abuses in the Xianjing region, a crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong, and cybersecurity breaches. Meanwhile, despite a call between Presidents Biden and Xi earlier this month, the two sides are nowhere near rolling back the tariffs that kickstarted the “trade war” three years ago. Indeed, the Wall Street Journal recently reported that the Biden Administration is considering launching an investigation into Chinese industrial subsidies that could result in even more tariffs between the two countries.

Market impact: USD/CNH

So far, these rising tensions have had a relatively limited impact on markets, but if relations continue to deteriorate, we could see traders take notice quickly. The most important market to watch around this theme may well be USD/CNH, which has spent most of the year consolidating in the mid-6.00s after a steep drop from around 7.20 in the second half of last year.

If the US takes additional actions to curb trade between the two nations, the PBOC may allow the yuan to depreciate in an effort to offset any economic impact. In the short-term, a break above 6.50 in USD/CNH would be the first sign that the pair may be poised for further gains toward its 10-month highs in the 6.60 area:

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Regardless of what happens with the yuan, the relationship between the world’s two largest economies is worth monitoring closely, and based on the direction it’s been heading in recently, the situation may get worse before it gets better.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex China CNY Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.