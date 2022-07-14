US yield curve sees its deepest inversion since 2000: What does it mean for major markets?

If traders don’t have this scenario in their minds, they’re ignoring one of the biggest risk in markets right now...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 14, 2022 6:15 PM
Market trader analysing data
Yesterday’s US CPI report tossed a Molotov cocktail into an already explosive market for treasury bonds, with an alarming impact on the US yield curve:

Short-term yields rise on more aggressive rate hike expectations…

The logical, first-order effect of the hotter-than-expected inflation report was that it drove up expectations for near-term interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Heading into this week, traders were pricing in just a 2% chance of a 100bps (1.00%) interest rate increase from the FOMC at its end-of-month monetary policy meeting, but as we go to press, the Fed Funds futures market is now pricing in coinflip odds of a 1% rate hike this month, per CME FedWatch:

cmefedwatch07142022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Between Fed members Barkin and Bostic seemingly endorsing a 100bps increase yesterday and the BOC making a similar move 90 minutes after the CPI report, strong economic data in the next couple of weeks could set the stage for the first 1.00% interest rate hike since the early 1980s; coincidentally that was the last time US inflation printed above 9% before yesterday’s print. Not surprisingly, the yield on short-term 2-year Treasuries rose 11bps yesterday as traders price in higher short-term rates from the US central bank.

…But longer-term yields fell on recession and policy error fears

While the reaction in short-term yields has a tidy, reassuring explanation, this week’s move in longer-term yields is more ominous: The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond is effectively flat since the US CPI report, driving the 10yr-2yr spread as low as -25bps, its deepest inversion since Q4 2000.

YCINVERSION07142022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

As a reminder, so-called “inverted yield curves” have reliably predicted upcoming recessions for decades. Though it’s not necessarily causal, an inverted yield curve shows that the central bank, which has its biggest influence on short-term interest rates, may be raising rates past the appropriate neutral rate based on the market’s long-term expectations for growth and inflation; in other words, an inverted yield curve hints that the Fed risks throwing the US economy into a recession through a policy error. This view is becoming increasing widespread of late, with analysts from Bank of America to the IMF warning about downgrades too economic growth in the coming months.

Notably, the market is also implying that we may be cresting “peak inflation.” Either due to the Fed’s strong response to inflation or the long-awaited waning of “transitory” disruptions, traders are expecting US inflation to come in bang on the Fed’s 2% target based on 5-year, 5-year forward breakevens. Accordingly, Fed Funds futures traders are now pricing in more than 80bps of FOMC rate cuts in 2023:

EDcurve07142022

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Historically, interest rate hikes only have their biggest impact on real economic activity after 12-18 months, meaning that the Fed risks raising rates at exactly the wrong time as it continues to fight last year’s war.

What does the inverted yield curve mean for major markets?

When it comes to markets, the only constant is change, so the US (and global) economy may still skirt the recession that the yield curve is implying. That said, if we do see a recession, risk assets could still have further to fall.

Practically speaking, a global recession may lead to the following scenario:

  • Global indices could see falls deeper into bear market territory as earnings dip (thus far, we’ve only seen P/E multiples contracting, not an outright decline in aggregate earnings).
  • In the FX market, more growth sensitive currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars may lose their year-to-date outperformance while the US dollar, once again, could benefit from a safe-haven bid and relatively high yields compared to its rivals.
  • Finally, the selloff in commodities (which itself supports the slowing growth narrative) could extend as demand falls.

Of course, there is plenty of economic data to come and policy decisions to be made before the proverbial die is cast on a global recession, but if traders don’t have this scenario in their minds, they’re ignoring one of the biggest risk in markets right now.

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.