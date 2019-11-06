US Treasury bonds may see further downside pressure

A further spike up in U.S. T-Note 10-year yield can trigger a potential sell-off in Treasury bonds.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 6, 2019 6:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 Medium-term technical outlook on U.S. Treasury Bonds ETF (TLT)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 148.90

Supports: 136.54, 128.45 & 122.30

Next resistance: 158.80

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bearish bias for TLT below 148.90 pivotal resistance and a break below 136.54 is likely to trigger a potential multi-week corrective down move to target the next supports at 128.45 and 122.60 (the lower boundary of a major ascending channel from Feb 2011 low).

On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 148.90 see an extension of the up move towards 158.90 next (Fibonacci expansion cluster).

Key elements

  • The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield has started to show signs of resilient after its 11-month of downtrend from Oct 2018 high of 3.24% has managed to stall at a major support at the 1.40% level that has prevented further decline since Jul 2012.
  • The recent rebound from Sep 2019 low of 1.43% has broken above a descending trendline from Oct 2018 swing high with the weekly RSI oscillator that has exited from its oversold region. These observations suggest a potential mean reversion rebound towards 2.60%-2.80% zone within a long-term secular descending channel in place since Oct 1987.
  • The movement of the Treasury yield has an inverse relationship with the prices of Treasury bonds; if yield goes up it will cause the bond prices to fall and vice versa.
  • The 136.54 downside trigger for the U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is defined by the ascending support from 02 Nov 2018 low and the Sep 2019 swing low. Interestingly, the weekly RSI oscillator has shaped a bearish breakdown from its corresponding ascending support after it hit an extreme overbought level of 83. These observations suggest a bearish presignal on the price action of TLT which increases the odds of a breakdown below 136.54.

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Interest rates

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:25 AM
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
Today 02:52 AM
AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
February 24, 2024 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
February 24, 2024 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Interest rates articles

federal reserve stamp
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
    Federal reserve building close-up
    Fed Meeting Recap: FOMC Sends Doves (And Gold) Flying
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 13, 2023 08:10 PM
      united_states_04
      2024 Market Outlook: US Dollar in Focus as Central Banks Pivot
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 27, 2023 08:19 PM
        dow_jones_03
        US Dollar Analysis: USD/JPY Dips Ahead of BOJ, Fed
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        October 30, 2023 06:56 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.