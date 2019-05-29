US Stocks Plummet As Bond Market Sounds Recession Warning

US equities slumped on the open, joining the global trend, which has seen markets in Asia and Europe tumble lower

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 29, 2019 12:18 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
US equities slumped on the open, joining the global trend, which has seen markets in Asia and Europe tumble lower. With China threatening to take the trade war a step further and the bond market sounding recession alarm bells, traders are jumping out of riskier assets.

Trade frictions between the world’s two biggest powers show no signs of easing; quite the reverse, as China plans to use rare earth exports as leverage in the trade war.
Macro data has been showing signs of strain and the full impact of the most recent US tariff hikes is yet to kick in. Citi’s global surprise index, has been negative for over a year, which doesn’t bode well. Fears over the impact of the increasingly lengthy and messy trade dispute on the global economy are sending investors in search of safe havens.

Whilst riskier assets such as equities are rapidly being dumped, flows into the Japanese yen, gold and US bonds are all on the increase.
Fixed income market recession warning
As the US 10-year treasuries rally, the yield declines, so much so that it has inverted, falling below the yield curve of the 3-month treasury. This is the second time this year that the 10 year and 3-month yield curves have inverted. Historically, an inversion is considered a warning signal for a recession. The bond market last sounded this alarm back in 2007. 
Investors will now look ahead to a raft of US data on Thursday and Friday to asses the health of the US economy. 

Up Next:
US GDP Q1 revision is the key data point tomorrow
 PCE inflation could drive trading on Friday.

S&P levels of interest
On the 4-hour chart the S&P has dropped through its 200 sma. It now trades below its 50, 100 and 200 sma; a bearish bias. After crashing through support at 2800, the door has been opened to 2765. A meaningful move through here could see 2720 and 2680 tested. On the upside resistance can be seen a 2800 prior to 2850.



Related tags: Bonds China Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Today 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
Yesterday 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
Yesterday 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Yesterday 02:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

japan_02
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
By:
David Scutt
February 16, 2024 02:15 AM
    Federal reserve building
    US bond yields threatening to break higher in blow to soft landing beneficiaries
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 12, 2024 12:39 AM
      gold_05
      Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 9, 2024 06:02 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Range highs for US yields brings reversal risk for Gold, USD/JPY
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 7, 2024 04:12 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.