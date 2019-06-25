US Stock Selection FedEx facing further downside pressure ahead of earnings release

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 25, 2019 6:19 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

FedEx (FDX)



click to enlarge charts

FedEx will announce its Q4 fiscal year earnings ended May 2019 later today, 25 Jun after the close of the U.S. session. Based on data from Refinitiv, analysts have estimated its earnings per share (EPS) to come in at 4.85 which is 18% below the similar quarter a year ago. Below are some key fundamental quick facts before we dive into the technical analysis of FedEx:

  • In the previous Q3 fiscal year earnings ended Feb 2019, its actual EPS came in at 3.03 which as below expectations by -2.67% against a mean estimate of 3.11.
  • Earnings have been projected lower due to headwinds from slower global economic that will impact its transportation business due to on-going trade tensions between U.S. and China.

Key technical elements

  • In yesterday’s 24 Jun U.S. session, the share price of FDX has staged a breakdown from the minor “bearish flag” ascending range configuration in place since 03 Jun 2019 low of 150.68 now turns pull-back resistance at 165.13
  • The breakdown from the minor ‘bearish flag” has been accompanied by an increased in volume versus its 10-day average volume since 03Jun 2019 low.
  • Medium-term price momentum remains negative as indicated by the daily RSI oscillator.
  • The key medium-term resistance stands at 169.85 which is also the pull-back resistance of the former long-term primary ascending support from Mar 2009 low.
  • Relative strength analysis from the ratios of FDX against its industry sector (S&P Industrials XLI) and the U.S. benchmark stock index (S&P 500) have continued to exhibit medium-term weakness/underperformance.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 165.13

Pivot (key resistance): 169.85

Support: 145.10/140.00

Next resistance: 190.65/198.00

Conclusion

If the 165.13 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, FDX is likely to see the start of another impulsive downleg sequence to target the next significant medium-term support zone at 145.10/140.00 (also a Fibonacci expansion cluster).

However, a clearance with a daily close above 169.85 invalidates the bearish scenario to kick start a corrective rebound sequence towards the next resistance at 190.65/198.00 (also the median line of the major descending channel in place since 18 Jan 2018).

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Shares market Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Today 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Today 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Today 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Today 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Today 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Today 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 02:26 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:15 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 07:10 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.