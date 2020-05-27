US Pre Open 270520

The S&P 500 futures remain well directed, boosted by the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine and further easing of lockdown measures.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 27, 2020 8:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures still on the upside, watch AMZN, BA, REGN, DIS, DPZ, KEYS

The S&P 500 futures remain well directed as they are boosted by the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine and further easing of lockdown measures in the U.S. and around the world. Biotechnology firm Novavax said on Monday it has started the Phase 1 clinical trial of a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate, making it one of at least 10 now being tested in people globally.

Later today, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book economic report. The Richmond Federal Reserve will post its Manufacturing Activity Index for May (-40 expected). 

European indices are accelerating to the upside as EU Commission has announced it will mobilize 750 billion euros for European recovery. France's INSEE has released May indicators on consumer confidence at 93 (vs 92 expected), business confidence at 70 (vs 69 expected) and manufacturing confidence at 70 (vs 85 expected).

Asian indices closed in the red except the Japanese Nikkei. Japan's government lifted the coronavirus-induced state of emergency that had been in place since April.

WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside on expectations of rising demand amid reopening economies.

Gold fell 8.18$ (-0.48%) to 1702.41, near a two-week low on optimism about economic recovery. 

On the forex front, the US dollar lost ground against the euro after the announcement of the EU Commission stimulus package. EUR/USD rose 42pips to 1.1024.

US Equity Snapshot
 
Amazon (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, might be in advanced talks to buy self-driving vehicle startup Zoox, according to Bloomberg.

Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, might announce this week deep job cuts, mainly in the Seattle area, according to different reports.

Regeneron (REGN): French pharma Sanofi "has agreed to sell 11.8 million shares of Regeneron, common stock through a registered offering at a price of 515.00 dollars per share."

Walt Disney (DIS), the entertainment and media giant, announced that "Walt Disney World Resort executives will submit today to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force in Florida for a phased reopening of the resort’s theme parks."

Domino's Pizza (DPZ), the world leader in pizza delivery, said that for the March, 23 to May, 17 period, or the first eight weeks of its second quarter, global retail sales growth was 2.9%. The company added that "U.S. sales results accelerated materially over weeks five through eight of the second quarter."

Keysight Technologies (KEYS), a provider of electronic measurement devices and software solutions, posted second quarter adjusted EPS of 0.78 dollar, missing estimates, down from 1.22 dollar a year ago, on sales of 895 million dollars, also below consensus, down from 1.1 billion dollars a year earlier.



Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.