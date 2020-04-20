US Pre OPen 200420

The S&P 500 futures are consolidating after they bounced on Friday on growing expectations that the economy would reopen soon

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2020 8:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US futures consolidating, watch BA, HAL, JNPR

The S&P 500 futures are consolidating after they bounced on Friday on growing expectations that the economy would reopen soon. President Donald Trump announced a plan for eventually restarting the country's economy in several phases.

Later today, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will post March National Activity Index (-4 expected). 

European indices are searching for a trend. The European Commission has posted February trade balance at 23 billion euros surplus (vs 20.0 billion euros surplus expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has reported March PPI at -0.8% on year, as expected.

Asian indices closed in the red. This morning, official data showed that Japan's exports declined 11.7% on year in March (-9.4% estimated).

WTI Crude Oil Futures are facing a drop amid growing concerns that the latest OPEC+ deal is unable to cope with slumping global oil demand. Meanwhile, the number of U.S. oil rigs counts dropped further to 438 as of April 17 from 504 a week ago.

On the currencies side, the US dollar remains firms on global growth fears. EUR/USD fell 12 pips to 1.0863 and GBP/USD declined 38 pips to 1.2461. USD/CAD jumped 92 pips to 1.4082 as the Canadian currency has been hit following sharp decline in oil prices.

US Equity Snapshot


Boeing (BA), an aircraft manufacturer, and China Development Bank Financial Leasing, an equipment leasing company, have agreed to terminate the purchase and delivery of 29 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, leaving a total of 70 undelivered. The company said: "Boeing will offer certain economic concessions that are intended to mitigate the effect of the amendments to the Purchase Agreements."

Halliburton (HAL), the oil and gas services company, posted first quarter adjusted EPS from continuing operations up to 0.31 dollar from 0.23 dollar a year earlier, on sales down to 5.04 billion dollars from 5.74 billion dollars a year ago. Both figures beat estimates. The company expects "further decline in revenue and profitability" in 2020.

Juniper Networks (JNPR), a networking products developer, was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.

Source, TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Metal heading back to sub-$2K?
Today 02:45 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
Today 04:39 AM
EUR/AUD winning streak faces upside test ahead of RBA decision
Today 02:03 AM
USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
Today 01:34 AM
Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months
Yesterday 10:58 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
By:
David Scutt
February 1, 2024 04:48 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 24, 2024 05:41 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.