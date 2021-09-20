US open Wall Street tumbles on Evergrande Fed tapering concerns

US stocks traces Europe lower amid concerns over the likely default of Evergrande, China's second largest real estate developer and the implications for the wider market. Concerns over what the Fed could announce on Wednesday are adding to the downbeat mood in the stock market.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 20, 2021 9:32 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -1.8% at 33950

S&P futures -1.6% at 4359

Nasdaq futures -1.64% at 15092

In Europe

FTSE -1.5% at 6837

Dax -2.6% at 15051

Euro Stoxx -2.7% at 4017

Learn more about trading indices

Stock start a big week sharply lower

US stock are set for a steep drop lower on the open. Sentiment is taking a hit amid the unfolding crisis surrounding Evergrande in China and on concerns that the Fed could announce a possible reining in of support later this week.

The Fed rate announcement in due on Wednesday and expectations are growing the US central bank will start laying out the groundwork for a tapering of bond purchases, potentially tee-ing up for a November kick off. However, the preparation to withdraw support and taper bond purchases comes as concerns grow over the health of the global economic recovery.

Fears of contagion from the unfolding Evergrande crisis in China is hitting risk sentiment. Investors are taking risk off the table ahead of a likely default by China’s second largest real estate developers later in the week and what the wider implications for the financial market could be. Fears are being played out in the commodities market where iron ore futures extended losses as steel demand is expected to weaken.

Where next for the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 has broken out below the ascending channel within which it has traded in since early May. In falling out the channel, it has also broken through the 50 sma. The 100 sma is offering support for a now at 4350, which also marks the August low. A break below this level would see the bias change to the downside. Meanwhile the RSI is supportive of further weakness in the price whilst it remains out of oversold territory. A move below 4350 brings 4235 the July low into play.


FX – USD rallies, Chinese proxy AUD drops

The US Dollar is rising amid safe haven inflows amid concerns over health of the Chinese real estate sector and the Federal Reserve tapering.

AUD/USD trades heavily lower, the Australian Dollar is often referred to as a Chinese proxy, the selling of the Aussies highlights concerns surrounding the broader impact of the Evergrande crisis on the Chinese economy.

AUD/USD -0.56% at 0.7227

GBP/USD  -0.43% at 1.3672

EUR/USD  -0.14% at 1.1772


Oil tumbles on growth concerns, rising output

After a strong rally across the previous week, oil prices are falling on Monday. Risk aversion, concerns over the global economic outlook, combined with a stronger US Dollar and rising output in the Gulf.

Oil production in the Gulf of Mexico after two hurricanes has been slow to come back online. However this has finally picked up and just 23% of production remained off line compared to 75% a week ago.

A rise in US rig count is also adding pressure to the price of oil. The number of rigs in the US in operation rose to its highest level since April 2020. The rig count often serves as an early indicators of future output.

WTI crude trades -1.95% at $70.50

Brent trades -1.7% at $73.62

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

N/A


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA Forex Indices Nasdaq SPX 500 USD

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD, Gold Forecast: EURUSD Holds Above Parity, Gold Tests $2730 Resistance
Today 10:09 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:39 AM
USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Yesterday 03:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Congress building
3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 06:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 19, 2025 01:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 16, 2025 11:27 AM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 12, 2025 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.