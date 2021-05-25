US open Wall Street set to extend gains as Fed China calm inflation fears

US stock are set for further gains as inflation fears ebb. More soothing words from the Fed and China kicks commodity prices lower.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 25, 2021 10:01 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.2% at 34468

S&P futures +0.24% at 4208

Nasdaq futures +0.45% at 13702

In Europe

FTSE -0.1% at 7046

Dax -0.35% at 15518

Euro Stoxx +0.02% at 4069

Learn more about trading indices

Tech stocks lead the risers again as inflation fears recede

US stocks point higher with fresh all time highs in sight amid continued optimism surrounding the economy re-opening and as inflation fears continue to ease.

The Fed

Calming words from the Fed on inflation, coupled with reassurance that the central bank will keep monetary stimulus in place during the covid pandemic is boosting risk appetite. The prospect of low rates for longer is particularly supportive of high growth tech stocks. The tech heavy Nasdaq outperformed in the previous session and looks set for a repeat performance today.

China & commodities

Reining in inflation fears is not all about the Fed. China is playing its role too by adopting zero tolerance for excessive speculation in commodities. Persistently rising commodity prices have added to the market’s runaway inflation fears. Seeing the price of commodities, such as base metals decline has helped ease those fears and boost risk appetite.

Covid cases

The vaccine rollout in the US is successfully slowing the spread of covid. America recorded its lowest number of daily covid cases in almost a year.

Equities

Companies reporting today include Nordstrom, Toll Brothers and Urban Outfitters.

Amazon is also likely to be under the spotlight amid reports that it is close to agreeing a deal to buy Hoollywood’s MGM Studios for $8.5-$9 billion. The deal comes as Amazon completes with other streaming services such as Netflix and Disney. This would mark its biggest acquisition since Whole Foods which it bought for £13.7 billion in 2017.


Where next for the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 continues to build on gains for a third straight session, cementing the move higher above the near term descending trendline dating back to the all time high of 4250. The RSI remains in bullish territory. Really there is very little o n the chart to suggest anything but further upside. Resistance at 4210 is being tested, a move beyond here will see the all time high back in focus. It would take a move below 4100 the 50 day ma to see the uptrend negated.


FX – USD weakens, EUR rises on strong German IFO data

The US Dollar is trading lower as concerns continue to fade over inflation and the Fed acting sooner to tighten policy. More calming Fed chat overnight has helped to drive the message home that the Fed isn’t looking to move on rates.

EUR/USD trades higher after mixed data from Germany. German GDP Q1 the final revision was downwardly revised to -1.8% QoQ, down from -1.7%. However, the IFO business sentiment index jumped to a 2 year high of 99.2 as the vaccine rollout accelerates and optimism over Germany’s economic outlook rises.

GBP/USD  +0.06% at 1.4165

EUR/USD  +0.3% at 1.2256


Oil pauses after almost 4% gains yesterday

Oil bulls are pausing for breath after an almost 4% run up in the previous session. Questions over whether Iranian oil would be making its way back to the market, in addition to rising risk appetite and optimism surrounding a strong driving season in the US helped to boost prices.

Progress to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal appeared to stall on Monday as Iran stopped surveillance of its nuclear sites. An extension to the UN watchdog has now been granted meaning indirect US – Iran talks could continue. Even so, oil has held on the majority of yesterday’s gains.

US crude trades -0.6% at $65.58

Brent trades -1.42% at $68.05

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

14:00 US House Price Index

15:00 US Consumer Confidence

15:00 US New Home Sales

21:30 API Crude Oil Stock Change

 


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.