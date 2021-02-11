US open Wall Street rises as Powell remains dovish Biden Xi Speak

Wall Street points higher ahead of jobless claims data as Fed Chair Powell remains supportive,

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 11, 2021 8:41 AM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Stocks on Wall Street hit fresh all time highs on Wednesday. The Dow closed at record levels whilst the S&P & Nasdaq hit record intraday highs. Further gains are expected on the open after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed a supportive stance.

US futures

Dow futures trade +0.2% at 31450

S&P futures +0.2% at 3918

Nasdaq futures +0.3% at 13715

In Europe

FTSE flat at 6525

Dax +0.6% at 14024

Euro Stoxx +0.5% at 3666

Learn more about trading indices


Biden and Xi speak

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, President Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke for the first time. Biden spoke of his concern over China’s “coercive and unfair economic practices” in addition to human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

Taiwan was also specifically mentioned as one of Biden’s top three concerns, although China pushed back considering such affairs to be internal.

Relations and particularly economic relations between the two powers are expected to remain a key factor for market performance. Whilst it is still early days markets will be watching carefully going forwards to see whether Biden makes any substantial changes to US – Sino policy or whether he just adopts a more friendly tone.


Dovish Powell talks down the US Dollar

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Fed’s monetary policy will remain supportive. Speaking to the Economic Club of New York yesterday, Jerome Powell said that the US jobs market was still a long way fully recovered. He added that the Fed isn’t considering lifting interest rates from their current near zero level.

Powell’s comments kept pressure on the US Dollar with DXY continuing to hover around 2 week lows.

DXY trades flat at 90.37

GBP/USD trades +0.05% at 1.3835 after hitting a fresh multi year high of 1.3860.

EUR/USD trades +0.2% at 1.2140

Analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at the price movement of GBP/USD here


…Boosts stocks

US equities are pointing to a stronger start on the open, boosted by the prospect of an accommodative Federal Reserve for longer. Any expectations that the Fed would be tapering support early were quashed following the weaker than forecast CPI data yesterday.

Earnings continue to come through with PepsiCi and Heinz Kraft reporting ahead of the open and Disney reporting after the close.

My colleague Matt Weller looks at what to expect from Disney’s Q4 results here.


UBER misses on revenue

UBER trades -5% pre-market after disappointing Q4 results after food delivery growth failed to offset the decline in ridesharing & the pandemic continued to drag on revenues. Whilst revenues from the food delivery surged 224% Revenue from rideshare plunged 52% yoy, which was more than forecast. The overall effect was a 20% drop in revenue compared to a year earlier to $3.17 billion, well short of the $3.58 billion forecast.


Oil snaps 8 day winning streak

Oil prices are slipping lower amid profit taking after an impressive 8-day rally and despite a larger than expected decline in US crude supplies.

US EIA data recorded a draw 6.643 million barrels for the week 5th Feb, plunging crude stocks to their lowest level since March.

US crude trades -0.8% at $58.20

Brent trades -0.8% at $60.95

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

US initial jobless claims expected to show 757k vs 779k last week.


Related tags: Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.