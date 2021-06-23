US open Wall Street points higher after Fed Powell soothes the market

US stocks look to cautiously extend gains after Fed Powell insists the Fed is in no rush to tighten policy.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 23, 2021 9:50 AM
Congress building
US futures

Dow futures +0.15% at 34000

S&P futures +0.08% at 4250

Nasdaq futures +0.03% at 14274

In Europe

FTSE +0.35% at 7124

Dax +0.2% at 15590

Euro Stoxx -0.41% at 4108

Fed calms fears, S&P looks to fresh record highs

US stocks are edging higher on Wednesday, building on gains from the previous session following calming words from Fed Powell before Congress. Fed Chair Powell once again reassured the market that the spike in inflation is temporary and that the Fed was in no rush to tighten monetary policy. The soothing worlds were tonic to the markets which had been rattled by the Fed’s hawkish shift in monetary policy meeting.

Influential Fed John Williams followed also commented that any tightening in policy was still a long way off. Fed speakers putting a dovish twist on the projection of two rate hikes in 2023 has eased market fears, sending the US Dollar lower, whilst giving equity demand renewed energy. The Nasdaq surged to a new record high.

Fed speakers across the session will likely attract more attention than usual. The US PMI release is also expected to reflect a strong recovering economy.

Equities

The FANGs are on fire. Microsoft joins Apple in the $2 trillion club. The stocks has continued its pandemic rally on strong expectations for its booming cloud business. With workforces expected to continue with a heavy WFH focus, demand is expected to keep rising.

Where next for the S&P500?

After diving lower last week, briefly breaking through its 50 sma, the S&P 500 has completely recovered. The uptrend has resumed, the MACD appears to be forming as bullish crossover supporting further upside. A break above 4267 is needed for fresh all-time highs to be reached. It would take a move below 4190 the 50 sma to negate the near-term uptrend. A move below 4140 could see sellers gain momentum.  

FX – USD falls, GBP rises on strong PMI data

The US Dollar is edging lower, extending losses following Fed Powell’s reassuring words before Congress.

GBP/USD – the Pound is advancing, capitalizing on the weaker US Dollar and helped higher by strong PMI numbers. Manufacturing PMI came in ahead of forecasts at 64.2 in June. Services PMI cooled slightly from May to 61.7, just shy of forecasts. Delving deeper into the numbers , the data highlighted mounting inflationary pressures as input costs surged higher. CPI which is already above the BoE’s 2% target could push higher as a result.

GBP/USD  +0.17% at 1.3972

EUR/USD  -0.02% at 1.1940


Brent hits $75

Oil prices are climbing on Friday, with both benchmarks hovering around multi year highs and Brent hitting $75. Fuel demand is ramping up as pandemic curbs are lifted sand economies reopened. Surging demand is draining oil inventories.

API inventory data revealed a larger than forecast draw of 7.1 million barrels for the week ending June 18. This comes after an 8.5 million barrel draw in the previous week.

Attention will now start turning towards OPEC+ meeting next week. With the demand outlook improving, inventories falling and Iranian oil not yet close to be released back into the market, its likely that some countries will start supporting calls to raise production. For now, oil is comfortable at this price but OPEC could inject some volatility next week.

US crude trades +0.7% at $73.30

Brent trades +0.7% at $74.74

Looking ahead

14:45 US Manufacturing & Services PMI

15:00 New Home Sales

15:30 EIA Crude Oil Inventories


          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.