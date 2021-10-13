US open: Wall Street mixed as JPM Impresses, CPI rises

US stocks look to open mixed after JMP earnings top estimates but CPI unexpectedly rises.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 13, 2021 1:58 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.1% at 34320

S&P futures -0.04% at 4346

Nasdaq futures +0.08% at 14682

In Europe

FTSE -0.06% at 7128

Dax +0.6% at 15235

Euro Stoxx 0+0.5% at 4075

Learn more about trading indices

CPI hits 5.4%

US stocks are set to open mixed after a higher-than-expected inflation print competes with impressive numbers from JP Morgan as earning season kicks off.

JP Morgan posted a larger than expected jump in quarterly profits thanks to the release of more loan reserves and thanks to a global boom in deal making.

JP Morgan’s earnings were unable to sufficiently distract investors from inflation data. Consumer prices rose above forecasts at 5.4% matching the largest annual gain in over a decade.

A perfect storm of shipping challenges, material shortages, rising commodity prices and higher wages have driven input costs steeply higher.

This CPI report has pretty much sealed the deal for the Fed to start tapering assets, particularly as the driving forces behind the rise in inflation show few signs of easing.

Attention will now shift towards the minutes from the September FOMC meeting. The minutes are expected to reflect the more hawkish tone of the policy announcement.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P has been trending lower since early September, it trades below its 20 & 50 sma on the daily chart & multi-week falling trendline. The 20 sma crossed below the 50 sma in a bearish signal. The index found support at 4270 and has since been moving higher. A move above the 20 sma and falling trendline at 4380 could signal further upside towards the 50 sma at 4445. Meanwhile bears might look for a move below 4300 to open the door to 4270 again.

SP500 Chart

FX – USD drifts, GBP rises after solid jobs data

The US Dollar has picked up off session lows but remains in the red following US CPI data. The higher than forecast reading boosts the chances of the Fed raising interest rates

GBPUSD trades higher thanks to US Dollar weakness and despite mixed data. UK economic growth picked up in August to 0.4%, from -0.1%. However, this was weaker than the 0.5% growth expected. Manufacturing production fell by more than forecast to 4.1%, down from 6% as supply chain disruptions bite.

GBP/USD +0.1% at 1.3603

EUR/USD +0.1% at 1.1545

Oil set for 5th straight day of gains

Oil prices are falling lower after 4 straight days on gains. Concerns are growing that oil demand will slow as economies suffer from elevated inflation and supply chain issues. The IMF trimmed its global growth forecast citing inflationary concerns & supply chain disruptions holding back the recovery from the pandemic.

OPEC also revised downwards its 2021 oil demand forecast to 5.8 million bpd, from 5.96 million.

Despite these concerns oil remains supported by tight supply, the ongoing energy crisis and reopening play.

WTI crude trades -0.8% at $79.43

Brent trades -0.8% at $82.38

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

19:00 FOMC minutes

21:30 Fed Bainard

21:30 API Crude oil inventories

 

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 


 

Related tags: Indices Forex Commodities Dow Jones SPX 500 USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.