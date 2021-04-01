US open Wall Street heads high on Bidens spending plans OPEC in focus

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 1, 2021 9:13 AM
3 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow  futures +0.1% at 33066

S&P futures +0.3% at 3992

Nasdaq  futures +1.1% at 13243

In Europe

FTSE +0.3% at 6745

Dax +0.45% at 15070

Euro Stoxx  +0.6% at 3936

Learn more about trading indices

Biden’s spending & tax plans boosts stocks

Stocks are set to open broadly higher following US President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure spend announcement yesterday. However, the added caveat that corporate tax hikes to the tune of 28% will be used to pay for the spending spree over the medium term has helped to ease the bond rout.

US treasury yields have eased lower, pulling the US Dollar off 5 month highs. The tech heavy Nasdaq is set to outperform its peers as yields decline. This is a slightly confusing move considering that Biden’s tax plans include foreign earnings and would dis-proportionally hit of the largest US firms such as Apple and Facebook.

Jobless claims higher than expected

Initial jobless claims came in higher than expected back over the 700k level to 719k, well over the 680k expected and a significant rise from last week's 658k. The disappointing number came following yesterday's ADP data which showed a strong rise in March. All eyes will now turn to tomorrow's non farm payroll data for further clues over the health of the US labour market recovery.

Stocks in focus

Micro Technology – trades 4.7% higher pre-market after reporting strong earnings and guidance after the close on Wednesday. Semiconductor sector as a whole is likely to be in focus.

Microsoft – rallied 1.5% in the previous session and trades +1.2% higher pre-market following an announcement yesterday that it won an Army contract worth $22 billion over 10 years. The deal is to build 120,000 custom HoloLens reality headsets.

Where next for Microsoft share price?

Microsoft has seen a solid runup across 2020 hitting an all time high of 246 last month. The price has since eased back sightly and has been trading in a tight ranged holding pattern since late February, capped on the upside by 240 and on the lower side by 230.

The 20 & 50 sma on the daily chart are flat and the RSI is all around 50 indicating a neutral bias.

Microsoft is expected to open at the top end of the range. Bulls will be looking for a close above 240 in order to target the all time high of 246, before looking towards 250 round number.

On the downside, failure to retake 240 could see the price tip lower. Bears should be looking for a break out below 230, before testing resistance at 223 the March low.


FX – EUR, GBP sluggish despite upbeat manufacturing PMIs

The US Dollar has eased off a recent 5 month highs after bond yields fall as Biden looks to corporate tax hikes to pay for the latest $2 trillion spend.

EUR/USD – trades marginally higher after data revealed that Eurozone manufacturing expanded at at faster pace than initially expected in March. The PMI rose to 62.5, upwardly revised from 62.4. and a fresh all time high as the manufacturing sector remains a bright spot. The service sector may not fair so well given the renewed lockdown restrictions in the region.

GBP/USD  -0.1% at 1.3775

EUR/USD trades +0.1% at 1.1737


Oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting

After two straight days of losses, oil prices are on the rise ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later today. Concerns over the demand outlook dragged on the price of oil earlier in the week as France announced its third national lockdown and covid cases in India topped 70,000.

Two options are reportedly on the table. On is to keep cuts in place, the other is to increase production by 500,000 barrels. Russia  and Kazakhstan prefer the latter option whilst other OPEC members favor the first.

Expectations are for the oil cartel to keep output cuts in place at least for another month, which is underpinning the price of oil.

US crude trades +1.4% at $60.00

Brent trades +1.5% at $63.97

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets

Analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at the price action of WTI and levels to watch here.


Looking ahead

14:45 Markit manufacturing PMI (March)

15:00 US ISM manufacturing PMI (March)


Related tags: Crude Oil Equities EUR Forex Forex Indices Microsoft USD

Latest market news

View more
Benefits and risks of using AI in trading
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
Today 07:04 AM
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Today 04:50 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Yesterday 06:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 3, 2023 12:08 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 30, 2023 03:27 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.