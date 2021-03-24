US open Tech to lead the gains oil supported by Suez Canal blockage

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 24, 2021 8:51 AM
1 views
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Dow  futures +0.3% at 32582

S&P futures +0.4% at 3926

Nasdaq  futures +0.7% at 13108

In Europe

FTSE -0.3% at 6681

Dax -0.75% at 14575

Euro Stoxx -0.1% at 3825

Learn more about trading indices


Stocks point higher, tech to outperform

US futures are pointing to a stronger start with tech set to outperform. All three main US indices are pointing higher rebounding from yesterday’s lower close as investors gear up for another appearance from Fed Chair Powell & Janet Yellen.

Yields have pared back to 1.62%, significantly down from last week’s 1.75% boosting demand for tech stocks which had come under pressure as yields rise. Yields have eased as Jerome Powell remains firmly dovish and as rising covid cases in Europe, Brazil and India raise questions over the global economic recovery.

Stocks in focus

Disney & AMC Entertainment (-4%) after Disney announced that it will push back the release of its latest Marvel movie Black Widow to July. Furthermore, it will release simultaneously on its streaming platform for a fee and at the theatres. The decision reflects the fact that the public might not yet be ready to embrace large gatherings. The news comes just after AMC started reopening its theatres.

Tesla trades +1% pre-market after CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla will now accept Bitcoin as payment. Details on pricing policy have been light, but the announcement boosted Bitcoin by 5%.

Intel – trades +4.8% pre-market after announcing plans to expand significantly its advanced chip  manufacturing capacity by spending as much as $20 billion to build 2 factories in Arizona. 

Where next for Intel share price? 

Intel’s share price has been rising since hitting a $44.00 low in November. It trades above its 20 & 50 sma on the daily chart marking an establish bullish trend. 

The RSI is also supportive of further upside and technical bullish. 

The share price has struggled to push beyond resistance at $66 the yearly high, which capped the price last week. A close over this level could bring $68 the 2020 high into focus. 

On the flip-side, support can be seen at $62.50 the 20 sma, a move below here could open the doo to $60 round number and 50 sma. 

GameStop misses

GameStop reported disappointing quarterly numbers will revenue coming in 3.3% lower whilst EPS missed forecasts by 8%. However, it wasn’t all bad news with comparable store sales rising 6.5% whilst digital sales surged 175% boosting the argument for its reinvention as an online only retailer.

GameStop’s reinvention will be in the hands of Jenna Owens previously at Amazon & Google  & Neda Pacifico previously at Chewy.

Jefferies have turned bullish on the stock hiking its target price from $15 to $175.


Impressive PMIs in Europe, Fed Powell, durable goods & PMIs to come

PMIs in Europe showed that business activity accelerated in March, beating forecasts by a significant margin. However, the upbeat data failed to boost the mood in Europe where rising covid and tighter lockdown restrictions have raised concerns over a rapid recovery.

Looking ahead, Fed Chair Powell & Janet Yell will appear fotr a second time before Congress. Yesterday, Powell stuck to the dovish hymn sheet whilst Yellen talked tax hikes to plug the budget deficit.

In addition to durable goods, US PMIs for both manufacturing and service sector will be released. Both are expected to show strong expansion.


FX – GBP extends losses on weak CPI numbers

The US Dollar is advancing on safe haven flows as covid cases rise in Europe and on the possibility of US tax hikes.

GBP/USD – is under-performing peers after weaker than forecast CPI data. UK CPI rose 0.1% MoM in February. This was up from January’s -0.2% decline but still short of the 0.5% forecast. Annually, inflation rose 0.4%, well down from 0.7% in January and 50% below the 0.8% reading expected.

Investors await Fed Chair Powell’s testimony before congress together with US treasury secretary Janet Yellen.

GBP/USD -0.3% at 1.3714

EUR/USD trades -0.1% at 1.1834


Suez blockages aids oil’s recovery

After tanking over 6% lower in the previous session oil prices are on the rise, clawing back some of those losses. Both benchmarks, WTI crude and Brent have fallen around 14% from recent highs into correction territory.

Rising covid cases and tighter lockdown restrictions in Europe raised fears over future demand panicking the oil markets. The selloff pulled both benchmarks into oversold territory, so today’s rebound isn’t so surprising.

On the data front, crude stockpiles rose by 2.9 million barrels against an expected decline of 300,000 barrels. Attention will now turn to the EIA stockpiles data due later today.

It is also worth keeping an eye on the blockage in the Suez Canal, a route used to move oil. Failure to clear the path quickly could offer near term support to oil prices.

US crude trades +2.5% at $59.16

Brent trades +2.2% at $62.23

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

13:45 Manufacturing PMI

13:45 Service sector PMI

14:00 Powell & Yellen testify

14:30 EIA crude oil stockpiles

15:00 EUR Consumer confidence

Related tags: Crude Oil Equities Forex Forex Indices Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
July 28, 2023 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 3, 2023 12:08 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 30, 2023 03:27 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.