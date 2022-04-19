US open: Stocks steady as corporate earnings move to centre stage

Stocks are set to open muted as corporate earnings step up a gear.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 19, 2022 1:59 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.01 % at 34580

S&P futures -0.02% at 4437

Nasdaq futures -0.08% at 13906

In Europe

FTSE -0.24% at 7594

Dax +0.11% at 14077

Euro Stoxx -0.25% at 3822

Learn more about trading indices

Corporate earnings and housing data

US stocks are set for a muted start to trade with earnings in focus and a quiet economic calendar after a quiet session on Monday.

US indices have been on the back foot across recent weeks amid rising expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve and amid uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine war, which appears to have entered a new phase with Russia attacking hard in the east.

Investors will now focus on corporate earnings to see whether the concerns in the market are being translated into weakness in quarterly results.

On the economic calendar, US housing data suggested that the US housing market remained solid with building permits rising to 1.873 million, ahead of forecasts and housing starts rose 1.793 million, also ahead of expectations.

In corporate news:

Earnings seasons ramp up a gear today with Johnson & Johnson, Hasbro, and the Travelers Companies reporting earnings ahead of the open.

Netflix is due to report after the close and comes after weak subscriber growth forecasts last quarter and as attention shifts to content spending as competition heats up. Data released today in the UK showed that streaming subscription cancellations were rising as the squeeze on disposable income mounts.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 ran into resistance at 4623 and rebounded lower falling below the 50 & 100 sma. The losses appear to have run out of steam and the price is consolidating between 4360 last week’s low and 4410 the 50 sma. The RSI is also just south of 50 suggesting consolidation. Buyers will want to see a move over 4410 to expose the 100 sma and round number at 4500. Sellers will look for a move below 4360 to open the door to 4285.

S&P 500 chart

FX markets USD pares gains, JPY crumbles

USD is holding steady, paring earlier gains. US dollar index had rallied earlier extending gains from yesterday after Fed James Bullard talked of a rate hike of 75 bp as a possibility for May but not a base case scenario.

USD/JPY rose to a 20-year high above 128.00 on central bank divergence as the BoJ remains firmly dovish. Rising energy costs are also hurting the outlook for Japan.

EUR/USD is edging higher back towards 1.08 in quiet trade. The USD is driving the pair in otherwise quiet trade with not high-impacting EZ data.

GBP/USD +0.03% at 1.3011

EUR/USD -0.14% at 1.0874

Oil remains volatile

Oil prices edge lower after gains yesterday as volatility in the oil market shows no signs of easing. Concerns over Russian supply remain, and the outage in Libya are keeping prices supported above $100 per barrel. China remains in lockdown, with some signs of easing in restrictions.

However, the GDP downward revision from the World Bank by almost 1% and expectations that the IMF will follow suit is hurting the demand outlook today, dragging on prices. Weak global growth would mean weaker demand.

WTI crude trades -2.27% at $104.98

Brent trades -2.5% at $109.74

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.