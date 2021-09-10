US open Stocks set to rise but book losses across the week

US stocks rebound after falling across the week. Slowing growth, rising covid cases and uncertainty over when the Fed could make its move to taper have dragged on sentiment. Expectations of an imminent move have eased.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 10, 2021 9:45 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.46% at 35038

S&P futures +0.39% at 4511

Nasdaq futures +0.42% at 15630

In Europe

FTSE +0.4% at 7050

Dax +0.33% at 15680

Euro Stoxx +0.38% at 4190

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks snap four day losing streak

After falling across the week US stocks are picking up on Friday. Investors have been assessing rising covid cases, slowing growth elevated levels of inflation and uncertainty over when the Fed could start tapering bond purchases.

The data has been mixed and the messages from the Fed have been mixed leaving little clarity for the markets, which traditionally struggle with uncertainty.

Whilst Friday’s NFP data was shockingly weak, today’s PPI inflation data is stronger than forecast. PPI came in at 0.7% MoM vs 0.6% forecast. On an annual basis PPI rise 8.3%, up from 7.8% and above forecasts of 8.2%.

Given that PPI often trickles in CPI, elevated consumer prices could be hanging around for a while longer.  Yesterday's the Fed's Beige book noted a moderate deterioration in conditions easing the risk of tapering bond purchases sooner.

The PPI data hasn’t managed to hurt today’s rebound, suggesting that the selloff across the week was overdone.

The market could well remain restless until there is further clarity from the Fed over its tapering timeline.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones is pushig higher after falling across the week. The index is attempting to retake the 50 sma, a level which has acted as a key support over the year. The Dow continues to trades above the 100 sma. It would take a move below this level at 34670 and the August 19 low at 34360 for the bias to turn bearish and 33700 to move into target. Meanwhile a move back over the 50 sma at 35065 and resistance at 35150 could see the index make a fresh bid towards the all time high.


FX – USD set for weekly gain, GBP rallies on signs of life at the BoE  

The US Dollar is edging lower but is still set for weekly gains as investors reassess the likelihood of a sooner move by the Fed. Whilst last Friday’s NFP was shockingly weak, since then we have seen JOLTS job openings remind us that there are 10 million vacancies and initial jobless claims fall to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic.

GBP/USD – The pound is powering higher despite data revealing that UK economic growth stalled in July. UK GDP in July rose +0.1%, down from 1% in June and short of the 0.6% growth forecast. Still the pound has brushed off the data instead focusing on hawkish comments from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey. Andrew Baily said that he considers that the conditions for a rate hike have been met. Whilst recently the focus had been very much on the Fed and the ECB tapering, the BoE has jumped out of the shadows boosting the Pound.

GBP/USD  +0.35% at 1.3885

EUR/USD  +0.1% at 1.1836


Oil jumps on slow output recovery in the US

Oil prices are rebounding firmly on Friday amid concerns over tight supply following Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico. Supply has been very slow coming back online with around 75% still on pause since late August. This is about 1.4 million barrels a day. Putting this into context this is the same amount that Nigeria produces in a day.

Optimism surrounding the Biden – Xi call is helping boost the price, along with the softer USD.

The Baker Hughes rig count will be in focus.

US crude trades +1.76% at $69.20

Brent trades +1.7% at $72.47

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

18:00 Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA Forex Indices Nasdaq USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
Yesterday 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
Yesterday 06:39 AM
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:54 AM
Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
June 6, 2024 11:03 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Cuts, Focus Shifts to US NFP, CPI, and FOMC
June 6, 2024 05:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Research
Crude Oil and Gold Outlook: Pre NFP Trends
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
June 6, 2024 01:23 PM
    Oil extraction
    Crude oil reverses hard on improved demand outlook, delivering bullish technical signal
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 5, 2024 10:43 PM
      Oil drilling in sea
      Crude oil forecast: WTI holds key support after sharp sell-off
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 5, 2024 06:15 PM
        asia_04
        Crude oil, copper: Bullish China data offers relief for battered commodities
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 5, 2024 03:54 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.