US open: Stocks rise on strong earnings, Tesla jumps

Stocks rise, boosted by upbeat corporate earnings. Tesla drives higher on record profits.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 21, 2022 1:34 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.71 % at 35404

S&P futures +0.82% at 4497

Nasdaq futures +1.1% at 14167

In Europe

FTSE +0.4% at 7652

Dax +1.5% at 14577

Euro Stoxx +1.25% at 3922

Learn more about trading indices

Corporate earnings lift the mood

US stocks are set for a firmly stronger start after a mixed close in the previous session. The market mood is upbeat as investors focus on encouraging corporate earnings ahead of Fed Powell’s speech later in the session.

After the Netflix shocker, Tesla is helping lift the Nasdaq, which is set to open over 1% higher. Tesla posted record earnings of $3.32 billion, despite a very tough environment as costs surged.

This earnings season, investors are focusing on whether a company is able to pass on rising costs to the consumer; in the case of Tesla, that was possible without denting demand, sending the stock 7% higher pre-market.

United Airlines also reported after the close with record guidance for the June quarter and forecasted a profit for the first time this year since the pandemic.

Looking ahead, Jerome Powell is due to speak, and investors will be listening carefully for clues over how aggressively the Fed intends to hike rates—heading into the meeting, the market is pricing in an 83% probability of a 50 basis point rate hike. However, after a softer than expected core CPI, Powell might be tempted to hold off from any big commitments.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq has rebounded off the key support at 13730 and is attempting to break above the 50 SMA at 14200, which, combined with the receding bearish bias on the MACD, is keeping bulls’ hopes of further gains. A move over 14200 opens the door to 14650, a level that has offered support and resistance on several occasions over the past six months. A move over here exposes the 100 sma at 14900. Failure to recapture the 50 sma could see the price test 13730, the weekly low, and form a lower low ahead of 12950, the 2022 low.

nasdaq chart

FX markets USD falls, EUR rises.

USD is falling but has picked up off session lows as yields turn positive investors turn to Fed Chair Powell for further clues over the speed at which the central bank plans to hike interest rates

EUR/USD is on the rise after Macron was the perceived winner in the French Presidential debate ahead of Sunday’s vote and as more hawkish comments come from ECB policymakers. Yesterday Kazaks said that he sees a rate hike in July as possible, and today De Guindos also spoke of a July hike. That said, the pair has come off session highs after ECB Lagarde made some cautious comments about growth at the IMF meeting.

GBP/USD -0.23% at 1.3032

EUR/USD +0.24% at 1.0874

Oil extends gains

Oil prices are edging higher for a second straight session as investors continue mulling over concerns surrounding Russian supply. With Europe still hasn’t decided to ban Russian oil, the lingering threat of such a move is keeping oil prices buoyant.

Adding to supply concerns, Libya is reportedly losing output to 500k barrels per day due to blockages at a major export terminal. Meanwhile, OPEC+ is still failing to lift output to reach the upwardly revised output quota.

Oil supply remains tight, and without any additional supply, oil prices will remain well supported by over $100.

 

WTI crude trades +0.81% at $102.70

Brent trades +1.07% at $107.70

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

16:00 Fed Chair Powell speaks

17:30 BoE’s Andrew Bailey speaks

How to trade with City Index

 

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Tesla Motors Nasdaq

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
January 24, 2025 07:27 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
January 24, 2025 05:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
By:
David Song
Yesterday 10:00 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:00 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting
        By:
        David Song
        January 24, 2025 04:25 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.