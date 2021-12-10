US open: Stocks rise, inflation soars

US CPI inflation rises to 6.8% YoY, in line with forecasts. On a monthly basis CPI eases a tick lower to 0.8%. The initial market reaction was consistent with easing hawkish Fed bets.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 10, 2021 1:25 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.43% at 35965

S&P futures +0.8% at 4704

Nasdaq futures +0.93% at 16297

In Europe

FTSE +0.02% at 7321

Dax -0.01% at 15634

Euro Stoxx -0.08% at 4203

 

CPI hits 6.8%

US stocks are rising higher even as inflation surged. CPI data revealed that consumer prices rose 6.8% YoY inline with forecasts. On a monthly basis CPI rose 0.8%, this was ahead of the 0.7% forecast but down slightly from the 0.9%.

The inline year on year reading plus the slight move lower in the monthly read appears to have eased bets of a sooner rate rise by the Fed. That or the market had built itself up for a much higher reading. The initial reaction has seen the US Dollar fall and stocks rise with high growth tech stocks leading the charge; moves consistent with easing hawkish Fed expectations. However, the initial knee jerk reaction isn’t always the one that stays.

Looking ahead attention will now turn to the preliminary reading of Michigan consumer sentiment, which is expected to weaken in December to 67.1, from 67.4.

In corporate news:

Lululemon Athletica is likely to be under the spotlight after reporting a rising in annual sales but warned on a potential hit to demand from the new COVID variant. LULU trades -1.7% pre-market.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow is pushing higher trading above the 50sma but capped by 35950 the weekly high and the high November 25. Whilst the RSI is in bullish territory, buyers need to overcome this resistance level in order to look towards 36000. Meanwhile a break below support at 34600 the 50 sma could see the price head back towards the 200 sma at 34600.

DAX chart

 

FX – USD rises, GBP falls after GDP misses

The USD fell lower following the CPI release after a miss on the monthly print appeared to cool bets that the Fed would move faster to hike rates.

GBP/USD is falling after UK economic growth stumbled in October. The monthly GDP came in at -0.1%, down from 0.6% in September and below the 0.4% forecast. Given that’s the economy was slowing even before the latest COVID restrictions the outlook for the coming months is pretty bleak.

<aclass="add_entity_prefix" href="/forex-trading/gbp-usd/">GBP/USD -0.03% at 1.3218</aclass="add_entity_prefix">

EUR/USD -0.08% at 1.1283

 

Oil set for strong weekly gains

Oil prices are rising over 1% and is up 8% across the week putting it on track for its largest weekly gain since August, as concerns ease over Omicron and the impact that it could have on global growth.

Oil prices initially priced in a worse case scenario, taking 16%, before rebounding 8% after an encouraging report from Pfizer, that three shots of its COVIDA jab neutralizes Omicron. Even so, tighter travel restrictions and nerves surrounding the default of Evergrande in China are keeping gains capped.

WTI crude trades +1.2% at $71.59

Brent trades +1.05% at $75.08

 

 

Looking ahead

15:00 US  Michigan confidence

19:00 US monthly budget statement

 

How to trade with City Index

 

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: USD Dow Jones Indices Forex Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Oil Drops Ahead of FOMC Risks
Today 01:00 PM
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
Today 08:00 AM
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

Market chart
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
By:
Matt Simpson
January 24, 2025 01:47 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    January 22, 2025 06:29 PM
      US_flag_map_eye
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 22, 2025 01:57 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises modestly as the market asses Trump's trade outlook
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 21, 2025 02:25 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.