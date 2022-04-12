US open: Stocks rise despite headline inflation jumping higher

Stocks rise even though headline inflation jumps to 8.5%. USD falls.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 12, 2022 1:58 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.65 % at 34507

S&P futures +1.22% at 4463

Nasdaq futures +1.8% at 14262

In Europe

FTSE -0.3% at 7635

Dax +0.01% at 14250

Euro Stoxx  +0.4% at 3856

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks rise, core inflation misses forecasts

US stocks are heading higher despite stronger than forecast US headline inflation. The Nasdaq is outperforming, paring some of the heavy 2% losses from the previous session.

US CPI jumped to 8.5% YoY in March ahead of the 8.3% forecast and up from 7.9% in February. Core inflation was slightly softer than forecast at 6.5% YoY, up from 6.4% in February but short of the 6.6% forecast.

The market has clasped onto the softer core inflation figure and is reacting to that. The USD has fallen away from session highs whilst stocks have surged higher. This feels like quite an overreaction by the market given that inflation is still so high. Still, the market was bracing itself for hot inflation, so a softer core reading is just taking the edge off the dollar, sparking some profit-taking.

The data is unlikely to have changed the Fed's stance in anyway. A large rate hike of 0.5% is expected for May and the central bank is also expected to start trimming its balance sheet ramping up to $95 billion a month.

Fuel prices were the main driver of inflation once again, after the US ban imports of Russian oil after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Looking ahead there is no more high impacting US data. Attention will now turn to Fed speakers, following the release. Fed Brainard is due to speak shortly.

In corporate news: 

The latest news on stocks

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P 500 rebounded lower off 4630, falling below the 100 sma and the 50 sma to a low of 4387, where buyers have re-entered to push the price higher, back over 4400. The long lower wick suggests that the price failed to find acceptance at the lower level, although the bearish crossover on the MACD points to further losses. Sellers will need to take out today’s low of 4387 to push lower towards 4330 a level that has offered support and resistance on several occasions across the past few months. Buyers would be looking for a move over the 100 sma at 4500 for further gains towards 4630.

FX markets USD falls, EUR edges higher

USD has turned lower following the inflation release, showing signs of relief that the print wasn’t even higher and as investors react to the weaker core inflation print.

EUR/USD edges higher as ZEW German economic sentiment painted a mixed picture. Economic confidence deteriorated in April to -41 down from -39.9 but much better than the -48 forecast. Inflation in Germany, CPI confirmed 7.3% YoY in March up from 5.1%, PPI jumped to 22.6%, up from 16.6% in February.

GBP/USD rises encouraging UK jobs data. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% below its pre-pandemic level. Wages also jumped to 5.4% in the 3 months to February, although this was still below the 6.2% inflation level. Even so, it will still pile pressure on the BoE to hike interest rates.

GBP/USD  +0.1% at 1.3011

EUR/USD  +0.04% at 1.0850

 

Oil rebounds as OPEC warn over Russian supply

Oil prices are on the rise as Shanghai relaxed some of its COVID restrictions, easing concerns over the Chinese demand outlook and as OPEC warned over Russian supply losses.

Shanghai has lifted lockdown restrictions in some areas of the city. The move has eased demand fears which had pulled the price lower in recent sessions.

Separately OPEC warned that it would not be possible to replace the Russian supply of 7 million barrels a day in the event of sanctions or involuntary. Whilst the UK and the US  have banned Russian oil imports the EU is still divided over such a move, given how dependent it is on Russian oil.

 

WTI crude trades +4.4% at $98.18

Brent trades +4.3% at $102.84

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

21:30 API oil inventories

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Forex

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.