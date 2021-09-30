US open: Stocks rise after jobless claims rise

US jobless claims unexpectedly rise cooling bets that the Fed could move sooner to taper bond purchases. News that the US government could avoid a shut down is also boosting the mood.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 30, 2021 2:19 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.24% at 34460

S&P futures +0.35% at 4370

Nasdaq futures +0.3% at 14798

In Europe

FTSE +0.03% at 7108

Dax -0.44% at 15291

Euro Stoxx -0.37% at 4066

 

Jobless claims unexpectedly rise

US stocks are heading for a stronger start as investors digest a mixed bag of data and await news from Washington over government funding.

On the data front, US GDP the final reading for Q2 was upwardly revised to 6.7% QoQ, up from 6.6% revealing that the economic rebound in the April – June period was stronger than expected.

However, US jobless claims unexpectedly rose again last week. 362K Americans filed for unemployment benefit, this was up from 351k the previous week and marked the third straight week of gains. The data comes following surprisingly weak US NFP last month. The Fed have said that they are watching the labour market recovery closely for clues for when to move on reining in support.

The weaker jobless claims appear to be unnerving the market pointing to potential weakness in the labour market recovery. It would take another weaker NFP for the Fed to consider delaying tapering bond purchases and after a few weeks of rising jobless claims, this could be a possibility.

Separately the Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said that lawmakers had reached an agreement to avoid a government shutdown, extending spending until December 3rd.

Fed Chair Powell is due to speak later.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones is extending is recovery from 33613 low on September 20. It trades above its ascending trendline and is retaking the 50 sma on the daily chart. The receding bearish bias on the MACD is keeping buyers optimistic of further upside. Any move higher would need to retake the 200 sma at 34980 and 35000 the weekly high in order to cement a bullish trend. On the downside a move below 34250 could see the sellers gain traction towards 33612.

Dow chart

FX – USD extends gains, German CPI keeps rising

The US Dollar is trading around its highest level in as year, underpinned by elevated US treasury yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve will start tapering bond purchases by the end of the year.

EURUSD trades at yearly lows on the back of stronger USD. German CPI rose by less than expected at 4.1%, but still up from 3.9% in August. The fact that inflation continue to rise will raise questions over how transitory it really, prompting a more hawkish response from the ECB.

GBP/USD  +0.24% at 1.3485

EUR/USD -0.12% at 1.1583

 

Oil eases as stock piles rise

Oil prices are heading lower pulled lower by rising US crude inventories and a strong US Dollar. EIA data revealed that stockpiles increased by 4.6 million barrels in the week ending September 24th, this is the first rise in stock piles for almost two months.

Separately the US Dollar trades at an almost one year high which makes buying oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Losses have been capped by a more bullish outlook. Citigroup is forecasting a 1.5 million barrel per day deficit on average over the next 6 months, even with supply increases.

WTI crude trades -1.2% at $73.90

Brent trades -1.17% at $77.20

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

15:00 Fed Chair Powell testifies

 

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Indices Forex Oil Dow Jones

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.