US open Stocks point to mixed open banks in focus

US futures trade mixed. The S&P and Nasdaq are easing back after reaching fresh all time highs in the previous session. US consumer confidence up next and banks are in focus after dividend announcements.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 29, 2021 10:40 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.27% at 34377

S&P futures +0.02% at 4291

Nasdaq futures -0.2% at 14494

In Europe

FTSE +0.6% at 7110

Dax +1.25% at 15743

Euro Stoxx +0.8% at 4121

Dow rebounds

US stocks are to a mixed start on a Tuesday. Whilst the S&P and Nasdaq reached fresh record highs in the previous session, the Dow lagged behind its peers. Today the tables have turned and the Dow looks set to reverse yesterday’s losses.

Tech stocks and the Nasdaq surged in the previous session, helped along after a Federal antitrust court case against the social media giant was dismissed.

Stocks are mixed amid fluctuating concerns over the highly infectious Delta covid variant which is unnerving the markets, against upbeat news surrounding the banks. Some countries in Asia are also behind with the vaccine rollout making them even more vulnerable to rising covid cases.

Banks will also be in focus as most US banks announced plans to pay out $2 billion in dividends following the Fed’s stress test results last week.

Looking ahead, consumer confidence could grab the attention of some traders. Morale is expected to tick high after falling unexpectedly in May.

However, trading ranges could be limited as investors focus on Friday’s non-faarm payroll.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones continues to trade caught between its 50 day ma on offering support at 34200 and a multi month trend line support turned resistance capping gains at 34500. A bullish cross over appears to be forming on the MACD keeping the bulls hopeful. A move above 34500 could see the index aim towards 35000 and the all time high. A move below the 34200 could still prompt dip buying. It would take a move below 33750 to negate the near tem uptrend. Strong support also sits at 33400 the 100 sma.

FX – USD rallies,

The US Dollar is charging higher, boosted in part by safe haven flows amid rising covid variant fears.

GBP/USD trades firmly below 1.40 at a weekly low following last week’s dovish BoE and concerns over rising covid cases. The optimism surrounding the final lifting of covid restrictions on July 19th has been overshadowed by steadily rising covid numbers.

EUR/USD is also losing ground owing to the stronger US Dollar despite surging Eurozone economic sentiment. Sentiment came in at 117.9 in June, up from 114.5 and ahead of forecasts of 116.5. Morale is picking up as the economy reopens.

GBP/USD  -0.3% at 1.3831

EUR/USD  -0.3% at 1.1888


Oil steady with API data due

Oil prices are treading water after retreating in the previous session from recent two and a half year highs.  Concerns over rising covid cases in Asia and the UK and mobility restrictions in Australia sent oil prices over 1.5% lower in the previous session.

Whilst concerns surrounding the new, highly infectious Delta covid variant sparked a selloff there is also an element of investors looking to book some profits ahead of Thursday’s OPEC meeting.

Expectation are growing that OPEC will increase supply from August amid surging demand and limited supply. 500,000 barrels per day additional supply could be coming but given that OPEC expects demand to outstrip supply by the final quarter this should easily be absorbed into the market.

API inventory data is due later today. Another larger than forecast draw on inventory could boost oil prices.

US crude trades +0.3% at $72.88

Brent trades +0.3% at $74.35


Looking ahead

14:40 ECB President Lagarde Speech

15:00 US Consumer Confidence

21:30 API Weekly Crude Oil Stock


Related tags: Crude Oil DXY DJIA Equities Forex Forex Indices Nasdaq USD SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
February 1, 2024 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 30, 2024 05:30 PM
    Oil refinery
    Risks for crude oil and gold skewing higher as geopolitical tensions build
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2024 05:26 AM
      Energy
      Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 25, 2024 02:19 AM
        Oil drilling in sea
        Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2024 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.